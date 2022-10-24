Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 7-1/2 ~ The Compass Games Holiday Catalog

24 October 2022

BON-us! POD-cast! Clap Clap clapclapclap! BON-us! POD-cast! Clap Clap clapclapclap! Yes, fans & friends , the annual tradition returns, with the much-anticipated Compass Games Holiday Catalog episode

Don’t forget, you can always catch up with past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

So yeah, we’re here to help you spend your money as we go thru the entire big-block layout section of the catalog, and talk about what’s coming up, what’s held over from last year, what we are definitely getting, and what we’re going to pass on. But just because we’re going to pass on something doesn’t mean you should if it’s a game you’re anticipating, or a system you’re digging on, because everyone should be focusing on the games they enjoy. And don’t let us tell you any different!

And as near as we can tell, Brant’s not dead from coughing. Yet.

