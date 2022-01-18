January 18, 2022

Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (ACDC) January 2024

 

Armchair Dragoons, Regimental Warning Order

Situation

  • TBP

 

Mission

The Armchair Dragoons and other friendly forces conduct online/virtual game convention operations beginning with registration (approx 15 December 2023) and culminating with the execution of the Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (The ACDC), from 12-14 January 2024.

 

Operations

  • Commander’s Intent

TBP

 

  • Concept of the Operation

The ACDC will focus on the following 4 features:

  1. Wargaming Events
  2. Topical Seminars
  3. Vendor and Sponsor Support
  4. The Convention ‘Community’

 

  • Subordinate Tasks

TBP

 

  • Coordinating Instructions

TBP

 

Service Support

  • Support Concept

Armchair Dragoons will provide the scheduling & registration framework, as well as the online ‘anchor’ presence for the convention.  As the central clearinghouse for information, Armchair Dragoons will take the lead in supporting convention attendees.

 

Command & Signal

TBP

