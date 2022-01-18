Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (ACDC) January 2024

ORIGINAL OPORD ~ LIVESTREAM ARCHIVE ~ AAR
Armchair Dragoons, Regimental Warning Order
Distribution restriction: No restriction; unlimited distribution is authorized
Situation
- TBP
Mission
The Armchair Dragoons and other friendly forces conduct online/virtual game convention operations beginning with registration (approx 15 December 2023) and culminating with the execution of the Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (The ACDC), from 12-14 January 2024.
Operations
- Commander’s Intent
TBP
- Concept of the Operation
The ACDC will focus on the following 4 features:
- Wargaming Events
- Topical Seminars
- Vendor and Sponsor Support
- The Convention ‘Community’
- Subordinate Tasks
TBP
- Coordinating Instructions
TBP
Service Support
- Support Concept
Armchair Dragoons will provide the scheduling & registration framework, as well as the online ‘anchor’ presence for the convention. As the central clearinghouse for information, Armchair Dragoons will take the lead in supporting convention attendees.
Command & Signal
TBP
ORIGINAL OPORD ~ LIVESTREAM ARCHIVE ~ AAR
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons!
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you once we’re allowed to hold them again.