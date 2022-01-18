Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (ACDC) January 2024

ORIGINAL OPORD ~ LIVESTREAM ARCHIVE ~ AAR

Armchair Dragoons, Regimental Warning Order

Distribution restriction: No restriction; unlimited distribution is authorized

Situation

TBP

Mission

The Armchair Dragoons and other friendly forces conduct online/virtual game convention operations beginning with registration (approx 15 December 2023) and culminating with the execution of the Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (The ACDC), from 12-14 January 2024.

Operations

Commander’s Intent

TBP

Concept of the Operation

The ACDC will focus on the following 4 features:

Wargaming Events Topical Seminars Vendor and Sponsor Support The Convention ‘Community’

Subordinate Tasks

TBP

Coordinating Instructions

TBP

Service Support

Support Concept

Armchair Dragoons will provide the scheduling & registration framework, as well as the online ‘anchor’ presence for the convention. As the central clearinghouse for information, Armchair Dragoons will take the lead in supporting convention attendees.

Command & Signal

TBP

