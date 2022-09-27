September 28, 2022

Connections Online Showcase 2022

The one-day Connections Online Showcase will be held on 19 October 2022

October 19th will be a one-day, all-day Connections Online project showcase for professional/practitioner game design.  Each presentation will run 90-120 minutes and focus on a single use case of a game designed or adapted to professional military/natsec usage, including deep dives into the objectives/purposes, designs, mechanics, execution, and lessons learned from both the prep and conduct of the games.

Registration will open 29 September

Details

  • This event is currently projected to run over 12 hours, as it’ll all be single-threaded (ie, no sessions overlapping with each other)
  • Registration opens 29 September 2022
  • Sessions will be broadcast through YouTube live for registered participants to interact with the presenters
  • Sessions will be made public for viewing after the completion of the showcase and an editorial review by the staff
 Confirmed Presentations

  • Brian Train’s urban Kriegspiel for the 40th ID Urban Warfare Planners’ Course
  • GUWS member Matt Kirchman on A Splendid Failure (Reconstruction in post-ACW US)
  • GUWS member Andrew Olson on the Malign wargame design
  • CGSC Student Dan Hauser on Decisive Operations and incorporating that into the curriculum there

There are more presenters planned, but not yet hard-&-fast ‘confirmed’ so stay tuned!

Full agenda posted as soon as confirmed

Archives will be posted here once cleared for release

