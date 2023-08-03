TBT/Throwback Thursday ~ 1982 GHQ Mailer

RockyMountainNavy, 3 August 2023

A few years back I found a piece of my wargaming history tucked between old wargame periodicals. In 1982 I owned the entire Jim Day tactical armored combat collection of Panzer, 88, and Armor for World War II from Yaquinto Publishing. As much as I loved the hex & counter wargames I was thinking about trying some of the 1/285th scale MicroArmor miniatures from GHQ. I must have written away for a price list because I received mail from GHQ just in time to take advantage of their Holiday Special.



GHQ actually sent me two flyers; one that is an undated newsletter (it does say “…Christmas is rushing up on us…”) which features seven “modern”—aka Cold War—sculpts and one P-51 Mustang for World War II. The small image at the bottom of the second page showing a sculpt on a coin always had me thinking I could fit these onto a wargame map.

click images to enlarge

The second flyer featured the “New!” Micro Nauts WWII sculpts and others for Napoleonic-era sailing games. I owned Wooden Ships and Iron Men (S. Craig Taylor, The Avalon Hill Game Co., 1974) but had no interest in buying minis for that game. The second page was the Micro Armour price list that I am sure I pored over more than once (and yet again now).

Truth to the matter was that, in 1982, I was in middle school and made just a little money from chores (I had no allowance). Later on, when I got a bit older and had better jobs, I could do some miniatures, but that was mostly Star Fleet Battles (the Commander’s Edition released in 1983) and Harpoon II (Larry Bond, Adventure Games, 1983).

GHQ still exists and you can still order Micro Armour. Be warned, however, that the prices are three times what they were in 1982…

Did you collect Micro Armour? Do you have a copy of GHQ’s own rules, TACFORCE? [I realize now that TACFORCE was designed by Frank Chadwick and was a collaboration between GHQ and GDW. Looking for a copy now…]

