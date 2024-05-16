UnboxingDay! All Bridges Burning

Jim Werbaneth, 16 May 2024 ~ #UnboxingDay

Initially designed by Volko Ruhnke for GMT, the COIN series has proven to be one of the most versatile and popular. It focuses on insurgency and counterinsurgency warfare, as the series name indicates. That makes it extensible to a wide range of conflicts; the first installment, Andean Abyss, covers conflict in Columbia between government forces, FARC insurgents, and narcotraficantes. From there, the series has gone on to address such obvious subjects as the Vietnam War, the French war in Algeria, and Afghanistan. Yet it has also been applied to more unusual suspects, including the American Revolution, Caesar’s Gallic War, and King Arthur.

All Bridges Burning is, for American audience at least, about one of the less well-known conflicts. This was the Finnish civil war of 1917-1918, between Communist Reds and their conservative White opponents, with local moderates somewhere between. All of this too took place in the context of the Russian Civil War. While using Ruhnke’s system, it is designed by the Finnish designer V.P.J. Arponen.

