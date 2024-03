UnboxingDay ~ Operation Roundup from Against The Odds Magazine

Gordon Bliss, 21 March 2024 ~ #UnboxingDay

Operation Roundup is the main game in Against the Odds Annual 2021. The game is a what-if of the allies landing in 1943 in the Pas de Calais region.

The game is primarily division level. Each turn is 3 days and each hex is about 2 miles across. The annual also includes a mini game on a hypothetical Soviet airborne attack on Hitler’s HQ in Rastenburg in summer 1944 (A Cornered Wolf). There is also some counters and rules for a variant for Arctic Disaster, the game that was in Against the Odds issue #47. The Annual’s main article is about Operation Roundup and along with a short article about the other game, there are several other articles, most of which cover “What-ifs”.

click images to enlarge

