UnboxingDay! ~ Battle Card Series 1 (Postmark Games)

RockyMountainNavy, 19 October 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

Battle Card: Series 1 is four one-page, solo print-n-play dice wargames designed by David Thompson and Nils Johansson and delivered through a quick-to-fulfill Kickstarter campaign from Postmark Games. The first game in the series, “Market Garden,” is labelled Game 0 and was self-published earlier in 2023 to some acclaim before being republished as in the Kickstarter campaign with three new battles. Battle Card: Series 1 is four wargames: “Game 0 Market Garden,” “Game 1 The Malayan Campaign,” “Game 2 Moro River,” and “Game 3 Mortain.” Each game can be played on a single sheet of paper with about a dozen or more six-sided dice. Each battle is six turns in length and uses point-to-point movement and a very simple combat results table. In each conflict one player must advance across the map reaching the objective before they are militarily defeated or time runs out.



Since Battle Card: Series 1 is print-n-play, you don’t get a box but a series of .zip files.

click images to enlarge

Once you unzip and drill down into a particular game of Battle Card you will find a Color or Low Ink option.

Within each option you then find a .pdf or .png version of the Battle Card game.

Having already made several mouse clicks you arrive at the actual print choices which include 1-sheet or full-page map and rules options of your Battle Card wargame.

Finally, you can print your Battle Card wargame!

