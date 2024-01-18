UnboxingDay! ~ Realms of Elghrune

Brant Guillory, 18 January 2024 ~ #UnboxingDay

Kickstarted last year, the Realms of Elghrune are a new RPG that’s not part of some old school revival or new-fangled open-source or apocalypse engine related game. It’s a custom design from some new kids on the block, and comes in an attractive, if slightly-cartoonish, half-sized box.

It’s not a packed-to-the-gills box. I did spring for an extra pad of character sheets to help the designers move some extra product, even though I could’ve easily printed some more out myself.

You get a rulebook, the first issue of their ‘zine, a bookmark, a d20, the character sheets, a sticker, and a packing slip.

It’s a well-illustrated rulebook, with easy-to-read text. Whoever did the graphic design on this did a tastefully-understated job. The perfect binding on the book is a little tight, though, so you’re not going to be laying this flat on the table to reference during the game. The rules are heavily dungeon-focused, but the worldbuilding explains the ‘why’ enough so that while it’s a little hokey, it at least fits into the overall ‘story’ of the world.

The ‘zine is mostly small adventures, focused on dungeon-running. The “boss” parts of each adventure of clearly video-game-inspired, but that’s pretty much most of the game.

The character pad will tell you that this isn’t a terribly complicated ruleset.

The packing slip includes a randomizer table. The bookmark is handy. The die is… well, it’s a basic d20. You’ve probably already got buckets of them, right?

One of the best endorsement quotes I’ve yet to see on a game box.

Thanks, Uncle Troy!

