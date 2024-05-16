Jim Werbaneth, 16 May 2024 ~ #UnboxingDay

Goose Green is a smaller installment in the Tactical Combat Series [TCS] family of games. The system was first designed by the late Dean Essig, for his company The Gamers. The TCS system, along with the others created under The Gamers, was continued by MMP, when they acquired the company.



The roots of the TCS games are in World War II, and most of the titles have been set in that conflict. Goose Green differs, in that it simulates the assault by British paratroopers on the Argentine-held settlement that gives the game its name, in the Falklands War of 1982. The game is small, just like the battle. The largest component is a 22″ x 34″ unmounted map, and there are just 140 counters, including markers. The whole thing fits into a ziplock bag.

