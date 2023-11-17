UnboxingDay ~ Great War Commander, British Expeditionary Force

Billy Riley, 16 November 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

I gave a whole paragraph how I came to fall for card driven games in my unboxing of Great War Commander, so I won’t repeat it here for this expansion.

Box Art

A nice big box. Nice sepia artwork with British troops in a trench.

The back of the box has all the relevant information regarding the components and with some blurb on the setting

The Rule Book

The rule book is nicely laid out and makes sense. It’s glossy paper and written in 3 columns…but very readable. There is a nice bit in the rules that says:

“IMPORTANT: In Great War Commander, the motto “a rule means exactly what it says” should be the order of the day. In other words: “Do not infer or imagine more to a rule than is stated in it. When in doubt, interpret strictly”

Playbook

There’s a thin playbook that has details of the Random Generator – a way of creating even more scenarios to go with the 16 that you already get. It also has an Example of Play – though I’d loke for it to have some images – it’s purely text based. It also has some info on additional rules for this expansion.

Player Aid Cards

There are 3 player aid cards.

Force Cards

There’s one set of cards for the British forces – and are in 3 categories

Counters

The counters pop out the sprue very easily – though they do leave those difficult to remove nubs half way along the sides. Also, they are small…but surprisingly clear. The only trouble I really have is with some of the names for the officers.

Scenario cards

These are excellent and very clear. I prefer this to a booklet. There’s 16 in total.

Maps

There are 5 double sided maps on decent paper. They are also beautiful and represent the era very well.

Again – great quality product from a good publisher.

