UnboxingDay ~ The scoop on SCOPE: Trilogy from Draco Ideas

RockyMountainNavy, 21 December 2023

Earlier this month I took delivery of a small Gamefound campaign that I backed in late August. SCOPE: Trilogy is a three-game set from Draco Ideas out of Madrid, Spain. Each game is set in World War II. SCOPE: Stalingrad depicts snipers at the Battle of Stalingrad. SCOPE: U-boot takes us to the North Atlantic where submarines stalk convoys protected by too few escorts. SCOPE: Panzer goes to the Western Front and shows tank-on-tank battles.

Each box in the SCOPE: Trilogy is an identically sized 6.25″ x 4.25″ x 1.25″ box. I fondly refer to the games by their color as much as I use their proper name.

Each title in the SCOPE: Trilogy is a wargame built using 60 cards. Each game includes a rule book; SCOPE: U-boot (aka the “blue box game”) also uses tokens. My Gamefound pledge also included card sleeves (not shown) which shipped with the games.

Each game in the SCOPE: Trilogy has a rulebook with Spanish and English-language rules. Seeing that Draco Ideas is in Spain one should not be surprised that Spanish rules come first!

Each game of the SCOPE: Trilogy uses similar game mechanics to build a battlefield of cards consisting of empty areas and hidden units. Each game has advanced rules for added thematically-appropriate complexity. Each picture below shows a Basic Game setup.

Perhaps the most beautiful part of the unboxing of the SCOPE: Trilogy is truly what is inside the box. The box insert within each game is closely associated with the title game and well done.

You can get the SCOPE: Trilogy direct from Draco Ideas in Spain. The cost, alas, is a bit more than backers of the Gamefound campaign paid. Alternatively, each game is sold separately. If you are looking for small, lite wargames that are very family-friendly (easy to teach/learn and quick to play) then the SCOPE: Trilogy may be worth your attention.

