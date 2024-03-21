UnboxingDay ~ Spectre by Modiphius Games

Brant Guillory, 21 March 2024 ~ #UnboxingDay

When you can snag a Modiphius boxed game for $15, you do it. And a Bond game? C’mon. This was a no-brainer for me.

Better to be #1 than #2

click images to enlarge

So basically, this is a James Bond-themed Villainous. That does solve one of the biggest headaches from the old VG James Bond RPG: everyone wants to play Bond, and if you’re not Bond, you’re just a background character. By having the players play the villains, Bond is still a central character in the game without the players fighting over who gets to play him.

There’s all of the toys, including a bunch of plastic cubes, Spectre-pi with both round and square bases, a poker chip, the villains, a mounted map, large and small deck of cards, dice and counters.

The map looks a lot like the computer maps from Casino Royale and includes a variety of key locales from the movies. Interestingly, you have both Drax Manor and the Amazonian launch location, but no other real mentions of Moonraker anywhere in the game.

Very well-illustrated rules, with examples of play.

Two of the villains – and two of my favorites. Much like the Villainous series, they all have asymmetric capabilities.

The counters are just a bunch of markers that you use on the map and villain boards.

Here’s the list of missions, based on what’s happened in many of the movies over the past 65 years. Interestingly, although Kristatos is one of the villains in the game, there’s no location on the map from For Your Eyes Only and there’s no mission from it, either. He was one of the best non-Spectre villains in the Bond œuvre, so his inclusion in a game called Spectre is already a little weird, but if you’re going to include him, then include a mission from his movie, or his rock-top monastery-turned-hideout.

These cards seem to be the ones that control what’s happening throughout the turn, but I haven’t dug into it enough just yet.

So yeah, a full box of goodies about one of my favorite franchise for less than a cheap dinner date. This was a no-brainer, and although it’s not really a wargame, it was new and cool and worth showing off.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed a look under our hoods! You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, BlueSky, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Want to contribute to next month’s #UnboxingDay? Drop us a line in the #UnboxingDay thread in the forum and let us know

The Armchair Dragoons with zest,

Unbox games for all of the rest.

With dice and cardboard so neat,

They unveil and can’t be beat,

In the tabletop world of the best!

Like this: Like Loading...