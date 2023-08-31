The 5th Anniversary of the Mustering of the Dragoons

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 31 August 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US

We officially opened the doors on our site on 31 August 2018. Since then, it’s been

Over 1300 articles on our site

Over 120 podcast episodes

5 digital wargaming conventions (plus an RPG one!)

4 digital professional conferences

4 Origins Wargame HQs, plus a few BGFs and a MACE

Almost 100,000 posts in our forums across 4800+ topics

And over 200 episodes of Saturday Night Fights

So, to celebrate, we’re holding a live happy hour at 9pm US-Eastern

Lots of friends!

Lots of fun!

Lots of beer?

See you on the show!

In a cozy den where wargamers convene,

Armchair Dragoons turned five, oh how keen!

With battles on boards,

And strategies explored,

They’ve conquered each virtual scene.

Their community strong, hearts ablaze,

Five years of gaming in myriad ways.

With camaraderie rare,

And tactics laid bare,

Armchair Dragoons’ spirit forever stays!

