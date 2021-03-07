March 7, 2021
Wargame Night

Saturday Night Fights ~ Epic Borodino for C&C:N

Brant Gby Brant G

A massive game of Commands & Colors: Napoleonics for all your massive-battle needs this weekend, as the Saturday Night Fights crew takes a pause from Quatre Bras to refight another famous battle.

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

 

Thanks for watching!  We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum.  You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: