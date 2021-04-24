Saturday Night Fights! Project: Quatre Bras VII: “Shako 2”

Because they never get tired of fighting the same battle as many different ways as they can, our crew are back to Belgium for another lap around Quatre Bras, looking through the trees for generally trim French monkeys.

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...