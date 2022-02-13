Saturday Night Fights! ~ The 1809 Campaign for “Snappy Nappy”

Equal parts science project & tabletop minis wargame, tonight’s SNF is an adventure in multi-tabling as a whole crowd of Dragoons fight an entire operational campaign across a few hours. And yes, the first turn alone was 90 minutes. Watch the video and don’t forget to give Jim the finger thumb… give Jim the thumbs-up over on YouTube.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...