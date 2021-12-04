Saturday Night Fights! The Battle of Austerlitz for “Blucher”

On the anniversary of the Battle of Austerlitz, what else could we possibly be doing? The three emperors slug it out over all the famous landmarks – the Pratzen Heights, the Pheasantry, Sokolnitz, and the rest. And watch out for Velker’s artillery rolls, especially at close range!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t forget to join the the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...