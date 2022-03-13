Saturday Night Fights! ~ The LGB Battle of Aspern-Essling for “Commands and Colors: Napoleonics”

Napoleon’s first defeat? Napoleon’s first setback? Napoleon loses to a Mystery Wizard? This community-generated scenario for the C&C Napoleonics expansion La Grande Battles is an 8-player superstar throwdown with all of our usual suspects: Dalinore’s French army-of-many-accents vs the family reunion of the Austrian forces.

Game system: C&C Napoleonics, from GMT Games, using the not-actually released expansion

C&C Napoleonics, from GMT Games, using the not-actually released expansion Battle: Aspern-Essling

Aspern-Essling More Info: Lots of scenarios for C&C:N here, including a bunch for LGB

