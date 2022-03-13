March 13, 2022
Wargame Night

Saturday Night Fights! ~ The LGB Battle of Aspern-Essling for “Commands and Colors: Napoleonics”

Jim Oby Jim O

Napoleon’s first defeat?  Napoleon’s first setback?  Napoleon loses to a Mystery Wizard?  This community-generated scenario for the C&C Napoleonics1 expansion La Grande Battles is an 8-player superstar throwdown with all of our usual suspects: Dalinore’s French army-of-many-accents vs the family reunion of the Austrian forces.

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

 

 

