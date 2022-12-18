Saturday Night Fights! “Beginner’s Luck” (part 2) for “Spearhead”

Tanks, tanks, and more tanks! Burning tanks, running tanks, hiding tanks, and all sorts of other tanks. Red “X”s abound, as do the quips. Come for the wargaming; stay for the ‘aha!’ technical discoveries toward the end of the game.

Game system: Spearhead

Spearhead Forum Thread: Close enough

