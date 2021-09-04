Saturday Night Fights! Project: Quatre Bras (VIII): “Bloody Big Battles”

After an extended hiatus, we’re back to Project: Quatre Bras – our goal to play QB in a bunch of different systems to compare & contrast, and draw attention to the fact that the preservation of the battlefield is all but impossible at this point.

This iteration is using the Bloody Big Battles rules system, and a properly-scaled map table.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you want to read about the rest of the project, hit our archive page and search “quatre” for the other videos, and some of the AARs.

Don’t forget to drop into the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, join a game, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...