Connections Online 2022 Official Announcement – #TuesdayNewsday 3/29/22

Every Monday, starting at 5pm US EDT, we kick off a virtual happy hour on our Discord server. Some days it lasts about 45 minutes; others it goes for 2-1/2 hours. We start a little earlier so the European Dragoons can join us, and stay on the line as long as folks want, so the rest of the West can pop in as they punch out of work. Here’s a calendar invite you can stick on your own schedule to remind you to join us.

Planning continues for Connections Online, being held from 18-24 April 2022, with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST. As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, you’ll get regular updates each week in Tuesday Newsday between now and launch.

Core events are largely set, but exact times are being confirmed. They’ll include Recent Innovations in Wargaming How Wargamers Get Hired Designing a Professional Wargame Methodologies for Designing Cyber Wargames Wargaming Outside the NatSec World

Extended events will occur across all 7 days, at a variety of hours that do not conflict with the Core Events. Current planning includes, but is certainly not limited to Wargame Bootcamp (multiple sessions) for VASSAL / TTS usage Moderated panel, and a seminar game for the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands War Wargame Design Workshop, where participants will actually design the broad-strokes mechanics of a wargame

Registration will go live this week

All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees. After Connections is over, streams will be made public. Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.

If you are interested in volunteering with Connections Online, please drop a note in our forums or contact us at armchairdragoonsevents – at – gmail – dot – .com

It delivers exactly what we were looking for in a canvas and wire air combat game. The open system means we can setup whatever game we want on the fly and the flow of the turns and sequences is seamless with all players always involved.https://t.co/AUsTkKwJCT — Hethwill Wargames (@Hethwill_Khan) March 28, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

