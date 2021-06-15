June 15, 2021
Convention Countdown to #TheJuneACDC – Tuesday Newsday 6/15/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world  >>>

ACDC-June-2021-Header

This Week’s Headline:

The ACDC is this weekend, and there are still plenty of seats available in a whole lot of games, including, but not limited to ~

  • Conflict of Heroes (6/18 – 1800)
  • Epic C&C Napoleonics (6/19 – Noon)
  • Hands in the Sea (6/19 – 1800)
  • Iron & Oak (6/18 – 1700)
  • Rebels & Patriots AWI (6/20 – 1300)
  • Shores of Tripoli (6/19 – Noon)
  • Squadron Strike (6/19 – 1600)

All times EDT

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

TN-JTSSale

 

Newly Launched This Week:

 

New from the Dragoons:

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

 

Something From Our Partners:

 

The Professional Wargaming World:

TN-cxusa21-flyer

 

That’s all for this week!
