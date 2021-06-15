Convention Countdown to #TheJuneACDC – Tuesday Newsday 6/15/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
The ACDC is this weekend, and there are still plenty of seats available in a whole lot of games, including, but not limited to ~
- Conflict of Heroes (6/18 – 1800)
- Epic C&C Napoleonics (6/19 – Noon)
- Hands in the Sea (6/19 – 1800)
- Iron & Oak (6/18 – 1700)
- Rebels & Patriots AWI (6/20 – 1300)
- Shores of Tripoli (6/19 – Noon)
- Squadron Strike (6/19 – 1600)
All times EDT
Newly Released This Week:
- Brian Train’s 4th volume in the District Commander series, District Commander ZNO, is now shipping from Hollandspiele
- Matrix Games releases Valor & Victory on the 17th. You can see our preview here.
- We missed it last week, but HFD has released Walking a Bloody Path covering the 1794 Battle of Fallen Timbers. The artwork is, um… “interesting”.
- HFD also snuck Sad Days of Battle out the door when everyone was distracted by Bloody Path’s artwork.
- CMON has released some new minis sets for the Song of Fire & Ice: Tabletop Miniatures Game, including Dothraki horsemen and Lannister Red Cloaks.
- S&T Press is now shipping Modern War #54, with a cover story on the Nagorno-Karabakh War in the Russian ‘near abroad’.
On Sale This Week:
- The JTS Software Summer Sale is now live, with a whole lot of titles right around $30.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #75, featuring the solitaire, strategic-level Centrifugal Offensive: The Japanese Campaign in the Pacific, 1941-42
- Worthington Games is still unloading a bunch of games at 50% off, so you can get titles like Hastings 1066 and Lincoln for $20 or less.
- OSS Games has 2WW: The War in Europe on sale right now.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Not only did Stuart Tonge’s 2 Minutes to Midnight launch on Kickstarter, and already exceed the funding goal, but you can see him on Moe’s show at The ACDC, and then get a demo of the game.
- GW’s Cadian Shock Troops that are on pre-order look pretty sweet, but of course they come unpainted, so yours won’t look as good.
- OSS Games has Operation Storm: Stalin’s Barbarossa on Kickstarter so you can experiment with the Soviets getting the jump on the Germans by invading them first.
- Friend-of-the-Dragoons Bruce Heard is back with another Calidar supplement on Kickstarter – Alfdaín Ascendant – with an inter-elven war, the usual sky ships, and more.
- A whole lot of Asian-inspired monsters for DD5e in one book….
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights went BIG with their game of Chain of Command.
- We previewed Matrix Games’ new Valor & Victory, based on the old P&P classic.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Avalanche Press has a neat little article about Australian forces in WW2.
- Matrix Games have a tournament coming up for Panzer Corps 2.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe gave you an advance look at 2 Minute to Midnight and yes we have the Iron Maiden song stuck in our heads, too. Moe’s go an interview with the designer coming up at The ACDC!
- Ardwulf had a great interview with Grognard-of-the-Year Jim Owczarski.
- RMN ponders his wargame collection.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Connections US is next week. Dana Lombardy & Joe Miranda is among the guest speakers.
- OK loggies – how do you incorporate 3D printing into your supply chain / log models?
- NATO has conducted a lot of wargaming of the Ukrainian crisis. What have they learned?
- PaxSims are looking for research associates. They also helped us spread the love about The ACDC.
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.