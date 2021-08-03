It’s the News! – #TuesdayNewsday 8/3/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

No real headline this time. Just finalizing our Origins events and getting ready to release that schedule.

Newly Released This Week:

S&T #330 is shipping this week, with a cover story on the Mediterranean in 13th century.

Minden Games has released Panzerschreck #19, with 2 games included (both solo): U-Boat Captain, and Battle of Cajamarca, 1532.

Because what the world needed – just needed! – was Munchkin: Spongebob Squarepants, SJG has got you covered.

– was Munchkin: Spongebob Squarepants, SJG has got you covered. Ares Games has released the 2nd edition of Waste Knights.

Victrix has released a new set of Persian Armoured Cavalry for all your swords-&-sandals minis needs.

On Sale This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Something From Our Partners:

RMN has a consolidated look at the “shipping apocalypse” from a couple of different sources.

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “Lifestyle Wargames” and hey, we don’t really care which way you swing.

Moe has been teaching folks how to play Bruce Maxwell’s new NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot. Part 1 and Part 2 are up, and more coming.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...