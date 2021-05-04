May the Fourth Be With You – Tuesday Newsday

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Newly Released This Week:
- Compass Games are now shipping The Korean War: June 1950 – May 1951, Designer Signature Edition by Joe Balkoski
- Ares Games has their Sails of Glory starter box back in stock.
- Confirmed that MMP are shipping Hood Strikes North preorders to everyone but Ardwulf.
- Nuts! Publishing is now selling the French-language versions of David Thompson & Trever Benjamin’s Undaunted: Normandy game
- To go with all the other goofy dice bags they’ve released lately, SJG has added Munchkin Kittens and no that’s not a typo.
- There’s a new add-on for Combat Mission Red Thunder, as Battlefront have released the Fire and Rubble module.
- High Flying Dice Games have released Hot Sand, Cold Steel about the 1967 battle of Abu Ageila.
On Sale This Week:
- Paradox has a bunch of space games on sale at 20%-50% off, including Planetfall and some expansions, Stellaris DLCs, Battletech expansions, and Surviving Mars DLCs
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is going back to the early 90s, with S&T #140, containing Objective: Tunis, for $15.
Newly Launched This Week:
Man, there’s a bunch this time around….
- ATO Magazine is currently kickstarting their Beyond Waterloo 2: Revised and Expanded Reprint
- OSG has Bonaparte in the Quadrilateral on pre-order and if that title doesn’t make you salivate then you probably failed geometry in 9th grade.
- Be a Dwarven Warrior trying in the Norse-inspired Storm Weavers and yes, Mike, it’s a solo game.
- Pretentious Games for Villains and Bastards is a collections of tabletop RPGs and scenarios for all sorts of one-shot play.
- War and Aether is a first product from an admitted novice designer, but has some nice old-school feel to it.
- One Card Wonder tries to take the realm-builder aesthetic into a quick multi-player environment similar to 7 Wonders but with fewer cards and more cubes.
- OK, it was last week, but still, Lombardy Studios has a nifty Waterloo book on Kickstarter right now.
- Probably isn’t ‘new’ but likely ‘new to you’ – TKC has Balkan Fury II on pre-order, for the price of a small car.
- MMP has the 3rd edition of Hollow Legions on preorder right now.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Decision Games are looking for a full-time editor, in the Bakersfield, CA office. Yes, it’s Bakersfield. No, we can’t help you with that part of it. At least it’s not Fresno!
- Thin Red Line Games are showing off the draft counter art for their upcoming Sacred Oil game.
- Matrix Games has a new update for Shadow Empire.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe opens up an old copy of Tactics II and geeks out over his childhood.
- Ardwulf unloaded on some customer service fiascos and what wargame companies can do better. He also made it a point to highlight the Kilroy Was Here YouTube channel, too. Oh, and go wish him a birthday on Wednesday as he rolls over a half-century.
- Solosaurus is napping this week.
- RMN dug into the background behind the Wing Leader series and did some reading on aircraft engines.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Connections US wants to know what you want to see in a Game Lab discussion this summer.
- The Modern War Institute has a nice article on wargaming “the new great game”
- This week, GUWS has Critical Theory and Game-Design: Mapping Meaning-Filled Spaces and next week, they’ve got Analytical Approaches to National Security Gaming by Dstl
- PaxSims did a quick tour through recent games/sims publications in professional & academic space.
That’s all for this week!
