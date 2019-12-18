“Mentioned in Dispatches” now on iTunes

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 18 December 2019

The Armchair Dragoons have finally arrived on iTunes, as we close out Season 3 of the podcast.

You can find the page for our podcast here, and subscribe through iTunes, if that’s your podcast tool of choice. Please take a moment and rate our show so that we can get enough traction to start showing up in Apple’s recommendation engine. Thanks!

If you prefer to subscribe to the podcast feed through other means, you can do so with this RSS feed.

