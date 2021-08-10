RIP Modern War Magazine – #TuesdayNewsday 8/10/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:



As Ty Bomba reported on Facebook, Modern War Magazine is ending.

The End of Modern War Magazine

Issue No. 55 (Objective Hamburg) is the last and final issue of MW, for both its no-game newsstand and hobby editions.

About the “Central Front Curse” — I am sure the regular attendees in the Consimworld Central Front Series folder WILL be blaming my “Seven Days to the Rhine Series” for the magazine’s demise.

When I asked Dr. Cummins about that, however, he said they had chosen issue 55, and its completion of the 7DttR Series, as the final issue “in order to go out on a high note.”

The simple problem has been — since the start of MW — insufficient subscription sales, which was then compounded on the single-issue impulse-buy side by the effective demise of bookstores during the worst of the pandemic.

Dr. Cummins tells me there will likely be a reversion in S&T to the former practice of including a one-issue-per-year all-modern-era issue.

There have been many complaints about S&T not covering enough ‘modern’ topics, but that might have been because MW was the default option to push those articles into. With MW going away, perhaps those modern-focused articles will find their way back into S&T?

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

Multi-Man Publishing has a couple of big sales right now Front Toward Enemy , their tactical Vietnam game, is on sale for $39(!). ASL Action Pack #14 – Oktoberfest XXXIV, with 12 scenarios, is down to $20.

CSL has a bunch of stuff on sale right now, but these two caught our eyes 1950 about the Korean War, with a bunch of random combat chits to add some chaos to the battlefield. 1995 about the struggles in the Balkans, at a very high level. There’s a variety of ways for the Russians to get involved, too. Just don’t pay attention to the fact that the US unit designations are off.

Paradox has Ancient Space (big RTS/spaceship combat) on sale at 75% off

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #324, with Fight The Fall: Faesulae A.D. 405 & Tricamerum A.D. 533

Newly Launched This Week:

The Road Chosen is a solitaire game of WW2 with a focus on narrative campaigns and linked scenarios. It’s a P&P set of PDFs, with some excellent artwork.

The Uncharted Lands campaign includes a book and a bunch of .stl files for printing your own minis to go with it. Some of the new races/classes in the book are a little off-the-wall, but the minis to support the adventures in the book are a great way to leverage your at-home print-on-demand, assuming you have a 3d printer, of course.

The Gamer’s Armory is taking preorders for ASL-compatible scenario pack The Green Hell of Inor which will include a bunch of French Foreign Legion, colonial forces, 16 scenarios, and some maps, all from Le Franc Tireur and their usual historical detail.

You can still pre-order the Sniper Elite boardgame through their backer kit.

No shit, honest-to-goodness minis in a Kickstarter campaign?! Seriously. These are not .stl files! (OK, so you actually do get the .stl files, also) They’re making real metal minis from their .stl masters, and you can pick and choose which forces you want from the Army of the Kingdom of Württemberg during the Napoleonic Wars. Stretch goals include mounted commanders, and… casualties?

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...