Holy Crap That’s a LOT of Pre-Orders! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 8/29/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly whiparound of the headlines of the strategy gaming world
The Fall Assembly is coming!
Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.
We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’d like to add another big event or two, but until we start filling up the existing ones, it’s not a priority.
The latest update? A couple of designers are going to be joining us! Hermann Luttmann is coming to town. So is Bruce Maxwell. And Keith Tracton is going to make the trek, too! We’ll let you know if any others commit, as well.
|Current Confirmed Game Sessions
and more coming!
|Convention Details
THURSDAY NIGHT! 9pm EDT
Hope to see y’all there 🤠
Games and other stuff released(ish?) in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Wargames Illustrated #429 is now out
- There’s a bunch of new Victory at Sea boats over at Warlord Games
- Avalanche Press released the downloadable Island of Death: Return to Malta; of course, you need an out-of-print game to play them all 🙄
- ASLSK#1 is back in stock with MMP, and will probably be sold out again by the time you finish this bullet point (plus, Gamer’s Armory has ASLSK1 and ASLSKEP3 both in stock right now)
- S&T Press confused everyone with their latest emails, for World at War #92 (with Narvik 1940)
- The link in the 8/22 email from S&T Press says the issue is available now, but links to #89
- The link in the 8/23 email from DG doesn’t say it’s available, but goes to issue #91
- The dates on the actual #92 page seem too far in the future, especially since the 8/22 email said that the issue is available
- We feel compelled to (1) notify you that Blue Panther have a new game out called Mango Cabana, and (2) apologize for bringing it to your attention
- CSL starts shipping 2022: Ukraine this week
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- Catastrophe Games started pre-orders on their site for Rule the Waves: Brittania! with an expected December release date; you can also pledge it through Kickstarter if you prefer
- Draco Ideas launched their latest “SCOPE” game, SCOPE Panzer, on Gamefound; you also have the option to order the whole SCOPE trilogy – Panzer, U-Boot, and Stalingrad as a part of the campaign
- Osprey Games are taking pre-orders on A War Transformed, a skirmish minis game where a massive, mystical alt-history shift in WW1 and Doggerland is now a front in the war
- Feud – Shape Thy Fate is a new “roll, flick, write” game on Kickstarter that’s pretty lightweight for when you don’t have a ton of time to play
- Worthington Games launched Lands of the Mesozoic, a family-focused game of dinosaur ecosystems
- Per GMT: “Unfortunately, we made a mistake when setting the original pricing for the Caesar: Rome vs Gaul, 2nd Edition Update Kit at $40 Retail and $28 P500. (Thanks to those of you who brought this to our attention with your queries.) We have now corrected that price in our system to $20 Retail and $14 P500.”
- Chivalry is Dead – A Chariot Racing Game looks like something you might’ve found from Dragon Magazine in the 80s, and that’s not a bad thing
- If you were going to try to make Mass Effect The Card Game it would probably look a lot like Astra: Vestiges of Deep Space over at Gamefound
- Warlord Games has some ace pilots for Blood Red Skies on pre-order
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- RBM Studios has a sale running 1-8 September for 20% everything with coupon code SUMMER at checkout
- War & Peace just launched on Steam last week, and is still on sale (20% off) thru 8/31
- Undaunted: Battle of Britain is on sale at Miniature Market for $40
- LNLP has Space Infantry Federation on sale at half off
- Draco Ideas currently offering a couple of ONUS! things on sale: an all-in pack with the game, dice & tower, and terrain expansion for €26 off, or just the terrain & fortresses set at half off
- GOG has HOMM3 Complete for about $2.50 and no that decimal isn’t in the wrong place
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #303 with War Returns to Europe: Yugoslavia 1991
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Midway for “NIMITZ”
- Travels in Europe ~ Leipzig & The East, Part 2
- Going back through our Armchair Dragoons’ archives ~ Thinking the UNTHINKABLE when playing Iron Curtain: Central Europe, 1945-1989 from Multi-Man Publishing
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ NEXT TWO
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 21 September
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next live event is The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023, 20-22 October 2023, The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 25 August – 2 September ConSimWorld Expo (Tempe AZ) <— RIGHT NOW!
- 31 August – 4 September DragonCon (Atlanta, GA)
- 1-4 September Pacificon (Santa Clara, CA)
- 1-4 September Strategicon: Gateway (Los Angeles, CA)
- 15-17 September Southern Front (Morrisville, NC)
- 1-8 October ASLOK (Cleveland, OH)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Beyond Solitaire has a great chat with Dr Stuart Ellis-Gorman about ACW gaming
- Rocky just wants to make everyone jealous with all his new toys
- My Own Worst Enemy explains card sleeves
- Justegarde gives an overview of his campaign of 1812: War on the Great Lakes
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about 3W wargames, and a bunch of other stuff
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Keep an eye on the Storm_Redz Twitch station for some Destiny II new DLC playthroughs / speed runs
- Wargame Design Studio talks about building a campaign game for Squad Battles
- Brian Train updated his QUICK game with some new downloads
- Designer advice from Dr Witcz
- Avalanche Press has an article about French Jaguar-class destroyers
Here's another sign that Arcs is very nearly done. Today we're preparing the spec sheet for all of the wooden components. We use the miniature samples for reference to make sure things stay at about the same size. pic.twitter.com/TJ0tqAnoYa
— Cole (@colewehrle) August 29, 2023
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Looking for a professional wargame designer based at Ft Liberty2 that requires 25% travel to INDOPACOM
- Keep updating those East Front OOBs
- Pretty cool campaign being played through by some UK Fight Club members, and they’ve got most of it on YouTube. First video here, explaining the campaign
- The US Navy’s largest exercise…. so far
- The next GUWS webinar is tonight(!) with Intelligent Cardboard: Implementing AI in a Board Game; next in the barrel is
Ender’s Legacy: Digital Wargames in Professional Military Education on 5 September
- PaxSims Simulation and gaming miscellany, 22 August 2023 romps through recent articles, with a Midjourney top graphic
Big thread here on professional wargames looking forward at issues in Ukraine vs commerical games looking at “puzzles to be solved”
Also awesome3 that he tags a bunch of commercial-only / no-professional-overlap accounts while ignoring the guys that since their founding have made it an explicit point to include the overlap of professional & hobby wargamers…. 🙄
After 4 years of working at the top of Defence & on the Ukraine war I’ve had some thoughts on how wargaming captures and simulates conflict decision making. I use wargaming in a very wide sense of the word so that it includes strategy games with conflict elements.
— ben moores (@benmoores2) August 23, 2023
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
In a world of wargaming so grand,
Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,
Updates each week,
For battles we seek,
On the tabletops, forces will stand!