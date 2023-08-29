Holy Crap That’s a LOT of Pre-Orders! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 8/29/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly whiparound of the headlines of the strategy gaming world

The Fall Assembly is coming!

Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.

We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’d like to add another big event or two, but until we start filling up the existing ones, it’s not a priority.

The latest update? A couple of designers are going to be joining us! Hermann Luttmann is coming to town. So is Bruce Maxwell. And Keith Tracton is going to make the trek, too! We’ll let you know if any others commit, as well.

Current Confirmed Game Sessions NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot – learn with designer Bruce Maxwell

Learn to play Great Battles of the American Civil War

Playtest sessions of the upcoming Maneuver Warfare professional development / USMC card game

All-day Saturday game of It Never Snows, split into two 5-hour sessions. You don’t need to play in both, but are welcome to if you’d like

Triumph & Tragedy, with one session each day over the weekend

Bayonets & Tomahawks, with one session each day over the weekend

Littoral Commander, the USMC training-game-turned-hobby-game

Brief Border Wars for some conflicts you’ve never heard of

Gunfight Royale for a Wild West shootout and more coming! Convention Details Badges are $40 for the weekend, which include some munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to gather before the event.

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

Gamer’s Armory is planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here. We’re looking into a potential block deal with some local hotels, but with the State Fair in town it’s tough.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

THURSDAY NIGHT! 9pm EDT

Hope to see y’all there 🤠

There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Here's another sign that Arcs is very nearly done. Today we're preparing the spec sheet for all of the wooden components. We use the miniature samples for reference to make sure things stay at about the same size. pic.twitter.com/TJ0tqAnoYa — Cole (@colewehrle) August 29, 2023

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

Big thread here on professional wargames looking forward at issues in Ukraine vs commerical games looking at “puzzles to be solved”

Also awesome that he tags a bunch of commercial-only / no-professional-overlap accounts while ignoring the guys that since their founding have made it an explicit point to include the overlap of professional & hobby wargamers…. 🙄

After 4 years of working at the top of Defence & on the Ukraine war I’ve had some thoughts on how wargaming captures and simulates conflict decision making. I use wargaming in a very wide sense of the word so that it includes strategy games with conflict elements. — ben moores (@benmoores2) August 23, 2023

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

