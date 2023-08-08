New Fall Assembly Details, Publisher Changes, New Releases, and More! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 8/8/23

Our weekly #TuesdayNewsday checks out the strategy gaming headlines for you
The Fall Assembly is coming!
Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023!
We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’d like to add another big event or two, but until we start filling up the existing ones, it’s not a priority.
The latest update? A couple of designers are going to be joining us! Hermann Luttmann is coming to town. So is Bruce Maxwell. And Keith Tracton is going to make the trek, too! We’ll let you know if any others commit, as well.
|Current Confirmed Game Sessions
and more coming!
|Convention Details
Some of Hermann’s games are going to in short supply for a little while, and may be moving to other publishers. His announcement on Facebook reads
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Decision Games’ Battles in the East #1: Sandomierz Offensive and Bagration Stopped, 1944 and Battles in the East #2: Uman Pocket and Guderian’s Final Blitzkrieg, 1941 have both started to appear in the wild
- Hollandspiele has released That Others May Live, which is a solitaire game about combat search & rescue in Vietnam
- Avalanche Press released a campaign study, Kursk: Grossdeutschland at Kursk, that needs Panzer Grenadier Kursk: Burning Tigers to play
- Osprey released a new revised edition of Undaunted: Reinforcements
- Steve Jackson released Proteus, a dice/chess hybrid
- 1565, St Elmo’s Pay, is a new arrival at Miniature Market that’s also on sale
- Thrust! is now available, for your space-flight enjoyment
- Warlord Games has some new Bolt Action weapons teams
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- Silent War 2.0 from Compass – which combines the original IJN and Silent War from 2005 – is now on Kickstarter for those last-minute pre-orders
- Lombardy Studios are kicking out a new Bloody Omaha D-Day graphic novel that you can pre-order here; will ship toward the end of August
- Fighting Fantasy Adventures: The Warlock Of Firetop Mountain And Other Stories has re-launched, on Gamefound; it’s been 18 hours and it’s already funded past 2 stretch goals
- For good or ill, CSL’s new 2022:Ukraine is full on pre-order and should be shipping soon
- Warlord put some starter sets on pre-order
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- Through tomorrow, you can save 40% off this list of stuff from Avalanche Press
- Vae Victis is on sale at Steam
- Steve Jackson has a ‘virtual GenCon sale’ for all of you that can’t make it to the convention
- Lock ‘n Load has a sale on the PDF collection of back issues for Line of Fire magazine
- Revolution Games still have Eagles in the Sky for $20 off
- Noble Knight has D-Day at Omaha Beach on sale for $20 off
- Iron Harvest Deluxe is on sale at GOG for under $10
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #25 with Keren, the 1941 battle in Eritrea
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
New column! We’re launching a new column that looks back at other articles, catalogs, announcements, ads, and more. Look for our new #TBT/Throwback Thursday contributions 1-2x/month from our writing crew and occasional guests, as we delve into some of wargaming’s history for a nostalgia trip.
- Coming up at the end of the month? A live show on 31 August from Armchair Dragoons
- “‘I will give you a name,’ he said to it, ‘and I shall call you Sting.‘” THE ONE RING Starter Set (Free League Publishing, 2022)
- New column! #TBT/Throwback Thursday ~ 1982 GHQ Mailer
- Going back through our Armchair Dragoons’ archives with 1809 Vol de L’Aigle Kriegsspiel ~ AAR Part the First and AAR Part the Second
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 28
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Sixteen
- Don’t forget we are co-sponsoring a research project with Beyond Solitaire about your favorite solo wargames, and we’ve got over 150 participants so far. Have your say here!
- Gameplay this week
- “Grimdark Future” Stumblethrough
- The Battle of Dresden (South Flank) (II) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- (no Saturday Night Fights while Familia Cyrano are on the road)
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 10 September (skipping ahead bc of Labor Day) and 1 October
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 17 August
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next live event is The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023, 20-22 October 2023, The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 11-13 August Game On Expo (Phoenix, AZ)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 25 August – 2 September ConSimWorld Expo (Tempe AZ)
- 31 August – 4 September DragonCon (Atlanta, GA)
- 1-4 September Pacificon (Santa Clara, CA)
- 1-4 September Strategicon: Gateway (Los Angeles, CA)
- 15-17 September Southern Front (Morrisville, NC)
- 1-8 October ASLOK (Cleveland, OH)
- 6-8 October Call To Arms (Williamsburg VA)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky is talking an RPG-a-day, but took time to also talk about Fighter Duel Lite from Phil Sabin’s book Simulating War
- Moe looks at Men of War: French Foreign Legion
- My Own Worst Enemy is still lost in the Atlantic
- Pushing Cardboard dropped a new podcast, talking about WW1 in the air
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about wargame maps
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Matrix Games are looking for beta testers for the upcoming CMO “Operation Desert Falcon” DLC; no word on what shade of blue that falcon’s feathers are
- In bigger news, the 64-bit version of CMO is now available, too
- The Wargaming Company announced that they’re starting to ship their pre-orders of their new minis (which we talk about with them here)
- The RPG world’s ‘big’ awards – The ENnies – were announced at GenCon last week
Got my designer’s copies of GETTYSBURG – original playtester Dan Raspler and I are taking the final graphics for a drive. pic.twitter.com/iVKwCDhKev
— Scott Muldoon 🦆 (@silentdibs) August 5, 2023
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- An analysis of using We Are Coming Nineveh! in a classroom
- A group of fans & friends run a mission in Steel Beasts that includes a their command structure, mission/COA development, and then execution in a multi-player game environment; as Kevin Williamson points out, it’s an example of using a COTS game for a professional development purpose
- Mad Max warfare in Ukraine
- The next GUWS webinar is Why You Should Be Megagaming on 15 August, followed by Intelligent Cardboard: Implementing AI in a Board Game on 29 August, which dovetails nicely with our podcast episode last season talking about tabletop AI
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
Some of these are funny; some of them not so much. Some of them are definitely NSFW. They’re all uniquely Stewie
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
