The 2020 Charles S Roberts Award Winners

12 November 2021

Here are the results of this years CSR’s.

Ancients to Medieval Board Wargames

Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul (GMT)

Men of Iron Battles Tri-pack: Men of Iron, Infidel, Blood & Roses (GMT)

Stilicho: Last of the Romans (Hollandspiele)

The First Jihad: The Rise of Islam 632-750 (White Dog Games)

The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades (White Dog Games)

Early Gunpowder Board Wargames

Commands & Colors Tricorne: Jacobite Rising (Compass Games)

Imperial Struggle (GMT)

The Conquistadors: The Spanish Conquest of the Americas 1518-1548 (Compass Games)

The Great Crisis of Frederick II (VUCA Simulations)

This War Without an Enemy (Nuts! Publishing)

Napoleonic Era Board Wargames

Dawn’s Early Light: The War of 1812 (Compass Games)

Napoleon 1807 (Shakos)

Napoleon’s Wheel (OSG)

The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)

War & Peace: A Game of the Napoleonic Wars (One Small Step)

Late Gunpowder Board Wargames

Dawn of Empire: The Spanish American Naval War in the Atlantic, 1898 (Compass Games)

Freedom! (Phalanx)

Into the Lion’s Mouth: The Second Anglo-Sikh War 1848-1849 (White Dog Games)

La Belle Epoque (Aleph Games Studio)

Red Sun, Blue Cross (Bonsai Games)

American Civil War Era Board Wargames

Chancellorsville 1863 (Worthington)

Shiloh 1862 (Worthington)

Shiloh: First Day (Lumaca)

Cedar Mountain 1862 (Vae Victis)

WWI Era Board Wargames

1918/1919: Storm in the West (GMT)

All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland 1917-1918 (GMT)

An Attrition of Souls (Compass Games)

Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)

Versailles 1919 (GMT)

WW2 Era Board Wargames

A Time for Trumpets (GMT)

From Salerno to Rome Dissimula Edizioni

Hungarian Rhapsody: The Eastern Front in Hungary (MMP)

The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)

White Eagle Defiant: Poland 1939 (Hollandspiele)

Modern, Hypothetical Era Board Wargames

1985: Deadly Northern Lights (Thin Red Line Games)

Brief Border Wars (Compass Games)

Brotherhood & Unity: War in Bosnia and Herzegovina 1992-1995 (Compass Games)

Iron Curtain: Central Europe, 1945-1989 (MMP)

Next War: Vietnam (GMT)

SciFi Fantasy Board Wargames

Aliens: Another Glorious Day in the Corps (Gale Force 9)

Dinosaur Table Battles (Hollandspiele)

Dune: Imperium (Gale Force 9)

Eclipse: Second Dawn for the Galaxy (Lautapelit.fi)

Stellar Horizons (Compass Games)

Nominees for SF Fantasy Computer Wargames

Gears Tactic (Xbox Game Studios)

Shadow Empire (Matrix Games)

Root (Dire Wolf)

Sierra Ops (Sekai Project)

Nominees for Pre-20th Century Computer Wargame

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)

Field of Glory II: Medieval (Slitherine)

Libertad o Muerte! (Avalon Digital)

Total War Saga: Troy (Sega)

Napoleonic Battles: Campaign Waterloo (John Tiller Software)

Nominees for Modern Era Computer Wargame

Krim: The War in the Crimea 1941-42 (Yobowargames)

Panzer Campaigns – Scheldt ’44 – (John Tiller Software)

Panzer Corps 2 (Slitherine)

Labyrinth: War on Terror (Playdek)

Lock N’ Load Tactical Digital (Lock ‘n Load Publishing)

Nominees for Computer Wargame Expansion

Field of Glory Empires – Persia 550 – 330 BCE (Slitherine)

Order of Battle: Red Storm (Slitherine)

Total War: Warhammer II: The Warden & The Paunch (Sega, Feral Interactive)

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Craftworld Aeldari (Slitherine)

Combat Mission Shock Force 2 (Slitherine)

Nominees for Computer Wargame Graphics

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Crusader Kings 3

Panzer Corps 2

Root

SGS Afrika Korps

Nominees for Board Game Assist Module

Dune (Treachery Online)

Empire of the Sun (Vassal)

For the People (Vassal)

Red Storm (Vassal)

Nominees for Solitaire/Coop Board Wargames

By Stealth and Sea (Dan Verssen Games)

The First Jihad: The Rise of Islam 632-750 (White Dog Games)

The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades (White Dog Games)

The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)

Stilicho: Last of the Romans (Hollandspiele)

Nominees for Magazine Board Wargame

“Almost a Miracle!” Against the Odds #51

Banana Wars Strategy & Tactics #322

Battle for Kursk: The Tigers Are Burning, 1943 C3i #34

Buffalo Wings 2 Against the Odds #29

Storm Over Madrid 1936: “Miracle of November” Battles #14

Nominees for Amateur/Print & Play Wargame

Bomber Boys

Gravelotte 1870

Kettle Hill

Lucky Little Luxembourg

Sarajevo 28th June 1914 (Lumaca)

Nominees for Postcard/Small Format

Austerlitz 05 (Lumaca)

Desert Eagles: Air Battles Over Israel, 1948 High Flying Dice Games

Goto Hell! ATO

Lucky Little Luxembourg

Sarajevo: 28th June 1914 (Lumaca)

Nominees for Best Board Wargame Expansion

Buffalo Wings Expansion Kit (Against The Odds)

Croix de Guerre, 2nd Edition (MMP)

Fire in the Lake: Tru’ng Bot Update Pack (GMT)

Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015-? (GMT)

Root: The Underworld Expansion (Leder Games)

Wing Leader: Origins 1936-1942 (GMT)

Nominees for Playing Components

Imperial Struggle (GMT)

The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)

The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)

Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)

War without an Enemy

Nominees for Map Graphics

All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland (GMT)

Caesar: Rome vs Gaul (GMT) Games

Imperial Struggle (GMT) Games

The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)

The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)

Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)

Nominees for Wargame Rules

Brotherhood & Unity (Compass Games)

Imperial Struggle (GMT)

The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)

The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)

Undaunted: North Africa Osprey Games

Nominees for Original Box Cover Art

Imperial Struggle (GMT)

The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)

The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)

Verdun 1916 Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)

This War Without an Enemy (Nuts! Publishing)

Nominees for Amateur Wargame Magazine

No Turkeys

Punched

War Diary

Nominees for Professional Wargame Magazine

Against the Odds

Battles

C3i

Paper Wars

Strategy & Tactics

Vae Victis

Nominees for Wargame Analysis / Game Review / Analysis website, webcast, podcast

Ardwulf’s Lair (Counter Clipping)

Beyond Solitaire

Harold on Games

Moe’s Game Table

No Enemies Here

The Player’s Aid

Individual Historical Article or Scenario Analysis Nominees

Nominees for Military History Book

A Game of Bird and Wolves by Simon Parkin

Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific 1944-1945 by Ian Toll

Rome – City in Terror: The Nazi Occupation 1943–44 by Victor Fallmezger

Sicily ’43: The First Assault on Fortress Europe by James Holland

The Napoleonic Wars: A Global History by Alexander Mikaberidze

Tower of Skulls: History of the Asia-Pacific War by Richard Frank

Wargame of the Year

Brotherhood & Unity: War in Bosnia and Herzegovina 1992-1995 (Compass Games)

Imperial Struggle (GMT)

The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)

The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)

Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)

Dunnigan Award for Design Excellence

A Time for Trumpets: The Battle of the Bulge, December 1944 Bruno Sinagalio

Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul Mark Simonitch

Imperial Struggle Ananda Gupta and Jason Matthews

The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944

Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno Walter Vejdovsky

Clausewitz Hall of Fame recipient

Walter Vejdovsky

