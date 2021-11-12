The 2020 Charles S Roberts Award Winners

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 12 November 2021
Here are the results of this years CSR’s.
Ancients to Medieval Board Wargames
- Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul (GMT)
- Men of Iron Battles Tri-pack: Men of Iron, Infidel, Blood & Roses (GMT)
- Stilicho: Last of the Romans (Hollandspiele)
- The First Jihad: The Rise of Islam 632-750 (White Dog Games)
- The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades (White Dog Games)
Early Gunpowder Board Wargames
- Commands & Colors Tricorne: Jacobite Rising (Compass Games)
- Imperial Struggle (GMT)
- The Conquistadors: The Spanish Conquest of the Americas 1518-1548 (Compass Games)
- The Great Crisis of Frederick II (VUCA Simulations)
- This War Without an Enemy (Nuts! Publishing)
Napoleonic Era Board Wargames
- Dawn’s Early Light: The War of 1812 (Compass Games)
- Napoleon 1807 (Shakos)
- Napoleon’s Wheel (OSG)
- The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)
- War & Peace: A Game of the Napoleonic Wars (One Small Step)
Late Gunpowder Board Wargames
- Dawn of Empire: The Spanish American Naval War in the Atlantic, 1898 (Compass Games)
- Freedom! (Phalanx)
- Into the Lion’s Mouth: The Second Anglo-Sikh War 1848-1849 (White Dog Games)
- La Belle Epoque (Aleph Games Studio)
- Red Sun, Blue Cross (Bonsai Games)
American Civil War Era Board Wargames
- Chancellorsville 1863 (Worthington)
- Shiloh 1862 (Worthington)
- Shiloh: First Day (Lumaca)
- Cedar Mountain 1862 (Vae Victis)
WWI Era Board Wargames
- 1918/1919: Storm in the West (GMT)
- All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland 1917-1918 (GMT)
- An Attrition of Souls (Compass Games)
- Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)
- Versailles 1919 (GMT)
WW2 Era Board Wargames
- A Time for Trumpets (GMT)
- From Salerno to Rome Dissimula Edizioni
- Hungarian Rhapsody: The Eastern Front in Hungary (MMP)
- The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)
- White Eagle Defiant: Poland 1939 (Hollandspiele)
Modern, Hypothetical Era Board Wargames
- 1985: Deadly Northern Lights (Thin Red Line Games)
- Brief Border Wars (Compass Games)
- Brotherhood & Unity: War in Bosnia and Herzegovina 1992-1995 (Compass Games)
- Iron Curtain: Central Europe, 1945-1989 (MMP)
- Next War: Vietnam (GMT)
SciFi Fantasy Board Wargames
- Aliens: Another Glorious Day in the Corps (Gale Force 9)
- Dinosaur Table Battles (Hollandspiele)
- Dune: Imperium (Gale Force 9)
- Eclipse: Second Dawn for the Galaxy (Lautapelit.fi)
- Stellar Horizons (Compass Games)
Nominees for SF Fantasy Computer Wargames
- Gears Tactic (Xbox Game Studios)
- Shadow Empire (Matrix Games)
- Root (Dire Wolf)
- Sierra Ops (Sekai Project)
Nominees for Pre-20th Century Computer Wargame
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
- Field of Glory II: Medieval (Slitherine)
- Libertad o Muerte! (Avalon Digital)
- Total War Saga: Troy (Sega)
- Napoleonic Battles: Campaign Waterloo (John Tiller Software)
Nominees for Modern Era Computer Wargame
- Krim: The War in the Crimea 1941-42 (Yobowargames)
- Panzer Campaigns – Scheldt ’44 – (John Tiller Software)
- Panzer Corps 2 (Slitherine)
- Labyrinth: War on Terror (Playdek)
- Lock N’ Load Tactical Digital (Lock ‘n Load Publishing)
Nominees for Computer Wargame Expansion
- Field of Glory Empires – Persia 550 – 330 BCE (Slitherine)
- Order of Battle: Red Storm (Slitherine)
- Total War: Warhammer II: The Warden & The Paunch (Sega, Feral Interactive)
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Craftworld Aeldari (Slitherine)
- Combat Mission Shock Force 2 (Slitherine)
Nominees for Computer Wargame Graphics
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Crusader Kings 3
- Panzer Corps 2
- Root
- SGS Afrika Korps
Nominees for Board Game Assist Module
- Dune (Treachery Online)
- Empire of the Sun (Vassal)
- For the People (Vassal)
- Red Storm (Vassal)
Nominees for Solitaire/Coop Board Wargames
- By Stealth and Sea (Dan Verssen Games)
- The First Jihad: The Rise of Islam 632-750 (White Dog Games)
- The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades (White Dog Games)
- The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)
- Stilicho: Last of the Romans (Hollandspiele)
Nominees for Magazine Board Wargame
- “Almost a Miracle!” Against the Odds #51
- Banana Wars Strategy & Tactics #322
- Battle for Kursk: The Tigers Are Burning, 1943 C3i #34
- Buffalo Wings 2 Against the Odds #29
- Storm Over Madrid 1936: “Miracle of November” Battles #14
Nominees for Amateur/Print & Play Wargame
- Bomber Boys
- Gravelotte 1870
- Kettle Hill
- Lucky Little Luxembourg
- Sarajevo 28th June 1914 (Lumaca)
Nominees for Postcard/Small Format
- Austerlitz 05 (Lumaca)
- Desert Eagles: Air Battles Over Israel, 1948 High Flying Dice Games
- Goto Hell! ATO
- Lucky Little Luxembourg
- Sarajevo: 28th June 1914 (Lumaca)
Nominees for Best Board Wargame Expansion
- Buffalo Wings Expansion Kit (Against The Odds)
- Croix de Guerre, 2nd Edition (MMP)
- Fire in the Lake: Tru’ng Bot Update Pack (GMT)
- Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015-? (GMT)
- Root: The Underworld Expansion (Leder Games)
- Wing Leader: Origins 1936-1942 (GMT)
Nominees for Playing Components
- Imperial Struggle (GMT)
- The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)
- The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)
- Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)
- War without an Enemy
Nominees for Map Graphics
- All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland (GMT)
- Caesar: Rome vs Gaul (GMT) Games
- Imperial Struggle (GMT) Games
- The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)
- The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)
- Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)
Nominees for Wargame Rules
- Brotherhood & Unity (Compass Games)
- Imperial Struggle (GMT)
- The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)
- The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)
- Undaunted: North Africa Osprey Games
Nominees for Original Box Cover Art
- Imperial Struggle (GMT)
- The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)
- The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)
- Verdun 1916 Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)
- This War Without an Enemy (Nuts! Publishing)
Nominees for Amateur Wargame Magazine
- No Turkeys
- Punched
- War Diary
Nominees for Professional Wargame Magazine
- Against the Odds
- Battles
- C3i
- Paper Wars
- Strategy & Tactics
- Vae Victis
Nominees for Wargame Analysis / Game Review / Analysis website, webcast, podcast
- Ardwulf’s Lair (Counter Clipping)
- Beyond Solitaire
- Harold on Games
- Moe’s Game Table
- No Enemies Here
- The Player’s Aid
Individual Historical Article or Scenario Analysis Nominees
- An Active Defense of Fifth Corps: The Soviet Breakthrough at Fulda, Central Front Series, Volume 1 – RockyMountainNavy
- A Game Too Far – David Hughes
- The Military History of Jerusalem – Darin Leviloff
- Simulating Saratoga: How Saratoga-Themed Board Games Function as Experiential Historiography – Maurice Suckling
- Wargaming in the Department of Defense — U.S. Army Command and General Staff College Common Core: Wargaming in the Joint Planning Process – Eric Walters
Nominees for Military History Book
- A Game of Bird and Wolves by Simon Parkin
- Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific 1944-1945 by Ian Toll
- Rome – City in Terror: The Nazi Occupation 1943–44 by Victor Fallmezger
- Sicily ’43: The First Assault on Fortress Europe by James Holland
- The Napoleonic Wars: A Global History by Alexander Mikaberidze
- Tower of Skulls: History of the Asia-Pacific War by Richard Frank
Wargame of the Year
- Brotherhood & Unity: War in Bosnia and Herzegovina 1992-1995 (Compass Games)
- Imperial Struggle (GMT)
- The Shores of Tripoli (Fort Circle Games)
- The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944 (New England Simulations)
- Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno (Fellowship of Simulations)
Dunnigan Award for Design Excellence
- A Time for Trumpets: The Battle of the Bulge, December 1944 Bruno Sinagalio
- Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul Mark Simonitch
- Imperial Struggle Ananda Gupta and Jason Matthews
- The Jaws of Victory: Battle of Korsun-Cherkassy Pocket – January/February 1944
- Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno Walter Vejdovsky
Clausewitz Hall of Fame recipient
- Walter Vejdovsky
