CSR Awards Final Ballots ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 11/8/22

With Ardwulf taking the CSR’s by the horns and wrangling them to the ground, we’ve finally got a coherent set of nominees on which to vote, and a process by which to get ‘er dun….

We’re not going to know the winners until next season of our podcast, so everyone’s going to have to wait until 2023 for the inevitable bitch-fest about the 2021 winners. We are looking to put together an episode discussing the awards, before then, so stay tuned.

The official verbiage from the committee

The Board of Governors is proud to announce the nominees for the 2021 Charles S. Roberts Awards for Excellence in Conflict Simulation Games (“CSR Awards”). The final public ballot to determine the winners of the 2021 Charles S. Roberts Awards is now available, and will remain open through 10 December, 2022. Please vote only once, and get your votes in quickly! The wargaming public voted upon these nominees during May and June of 2022. The ballots were then tabulated by representatives of the Charles S. Roberts Awards Board of governors. This process has indeed taken longer than anticipated, and was fraught with more perils than had been foreseen. Nevertheless, and with our apologies, the Board is proud to announce our 2021 nominees for excellence in conflict simulation.





You can get 25% off a half-pound of random metal dice at Easy Roller Dice Company with coupon code HALFED25 at checkout

at checkout Steel Division 2 is on sale at GOG for $8

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #304, with The American Revolution in the South , which unfortunately includes some of the ugliest/unnecessarily-busy counters ever to grace a magazine game

Legion Wargames has their Veteran's Day sale going on thru 11/11, where they'll add 11% to whatever discounts are already present on your order, and will be automatically applied

This weekend alone, you’ve got plenty to choose from!

SDHISTCON

ForJeffCon (The Last MACE)

Compass Games Expo

BGG.CON

MilleniumCon

