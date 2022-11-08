November 9, 2022
CSR Awards Final Ballots ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 11/8/22

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a quick whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines

TN-csrawards2020With Ardwulf taking the CSR’s by the horns and wrangling them to the ground, we’ve finally got a coherent set of nominees on which to vote, and a process by which to get ‘er dun….

We’re not going to know the winners until next season of our podcast, so everyone’s going to have to wait until 2023 for the inevitable bitch-fest about the 2021 winners.  We are looking to put together an episode discussing the awards, before then, so stay tuned.

The official verbiage from the committee

The Board of Governors is proud to announce the nominees for the 2021 Charles S. Roberts Awards for Excellence in Conflict Simulation Games (“CSR Awards”). The final public ballot to determine the winners of the 2021 Charles S. Roberts Awards is now available, and will remain open through 10 December, 2022. Please vote only once, and get your votes in quickly!

The wargaming public voted upon these nominees during May and June of 2022. The ballots were then tabulated by representatives of the Charles S. Roberts Awards Board of governors. This process has indeed taken longer than anticipated, and was fraught with more perils than had been foreseen. Nevertheless, and with our apologies, the Board is proud to announce our 2021 nominees for excellence in conflict simulation.

 

TN-14 01 Task Force Box Front

 

TN-LWG NOV-2022 1080

 

This weekend alone, you’ve got plenty to choose from!

  • SDHISTCON
  • ForJeffCon (The Last MACE)
  • Compass Games Expo
  • BGG.CON
  • MilleniumCon

 

