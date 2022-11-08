CSR Awards Final Ballots ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 11/8/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a quick whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines
With Ardwulf taking the CSR’s by the horns and wrangling them to the ground, we’ve finally got a coherent set of nominees on which to vote, and a process by which to get ‘er dun….
We’re not going to know the winners until next season of our podcast, so everyone’s going to have to wait until 2023 for the inevitable bitch-fest about the 2021 winners. We are looking to put together an episode discussing the awards, before then, so stay tuned.
The official verbiage from the committee
The Board of Governors is proud to announce the nominees for the 2021 Charles S. Roberts Awards for Excellence in Conflict Simulation Games (“CSR Awards”). The final public ballot to determine the winners of the 2021 Charles S. Roberts Awards is now available, and will remain open through 10 December, 2022. Please vote only once, and get your votes in quickly!
The wargaming public voted upon these nominees during May and June of 2022. The ballots were then tabulated by representatives of the Charles S. Roberts Awards Board of governors. This process has indeed taken longer than anticipated, and was fraught with more perils than had been foreseen. Nevertheless, and with our apologies, the Board is proud to announce our 2021 nominees for excellence in conflict simulation.
- Revolution Games has released A Greater Victory: South Mountain, 1862 and you can get it in either a boxed or ziploc version, with sale pricing in effect for the launch of the game
- Matrix Games released Panzer Corps2 : Axis Operations 1944 through their own store, plus Steam, Epic, and GOG
- Steve Jackson Games released Munchkin 10 – Time Warp and we don’t think you’ll need to dance while playing it, but it is a Munchkin game, after all
- They only come around about as often as a comet, but HPS has a new release! Bronze Age Wars is out now
- Gamers Armory has a bunch of ASL stuff back in stock, including Action Pack #15: Swedish Volunteers, and SK’s #2 and #3
- VUCA Sims has put Task Force – Carrier Battles in the Pacific on pre-order, and BBMike probably has 3 of them already
- Columbia Games is expanding their Hârn line with Kingdoms of Hârn: Orbaal Hardcover on Kickstarter
- Steve Jackson Games also put the Munchkin Witches expansion on Kickstarter and no, we don’t know why they didn’t do it before Halloween, either
- It wasn’t launched this week, but Princeps Games has added a neoprene version of the game map to the stretch goals for anyone who backed a physical copy of the game, which is pretty neat. You can also check out the rulebook here (PDF)
- Free League has Zone Wars – Mutant: Year Zero Multiplayer Skirmish Mayhem, their minis skirmish wargame based on Mutant: Year Zero, on Kickstarter now
- There are some big boxes available on pre-order for Warhammer, but you’re probably not ordering more than one without selling a kidney
- Look, it’s not exactly like the Hanseatic Wheat Orgy, but this has got to be close, no?
- There’s a pretty cool Steampunk chess set on Kickstarter right now, too; it’s all STL files, but they’re pretty good-looking ones
- You can get 25% off a half-pound of random metal dice at Easy Roller Dice Company with coupon code HALFED25 at checkout
- Steel Division 2 is on sale at GOG for $8
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #304, with The American Revolution in the South, which unfortunately includes some of the ugliest/unnecessarily-busy counters ever to grace a magazine game
- Legion Wargames has their Veteran’s Day sale going on thru 11/11, where they’ll add 11% to whatever discounts are already present on your order, and will be automatically applied
- Saturday Night Fights ~ Operation: NEPTUNE for “Rommel” (part 2)
- “Begun, the Clone War has.” Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System [War]Game
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 9 ~ Catastrophe Games & Small Press Publishers
- Rocky dug through his recent gaming acquisitions
- Moe digs into The War: The Pacific 1941-45
- Gimpy takes a spin through Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about GMT’s pre-orders
- Battlefront.com has released a new patch for their Combat Mission Cold War game for both Mac and Windows systems, and they still haven’t fixed the spelling of the name of one of their key business partners since they butchered it back in May in a similar announcement
- A fun read about the SoD’s of the British army in WW2
- Renegade Game Studios is 1 day into the 15 days of their 12 Days of Christmas giveaways
- Enjoy this video of the counters from Heroes of the Bitter Harvest from LNLP coming off the printer
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- An interesting question about wargaming climate change: “Who plays for the Red team?”
- How do you get an entire brigade of T-72s to Ukraine?
- The next GUWS webinar is today! Operation Doorstep: Designing and Executing an AFROTC Wing Wargame is at 6pm EST, and on 11/22 you’ve got The Complexity of Simplicity: Wargames’ Footprint and Historical Model but it’s at noon, so check your sked
- PaxSims points out an interesting article proffering the idea of a department of diplomatic gaming over as US State Dept
