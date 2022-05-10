What Would’ve Been An Origins Preview – #TuesdayNewsday 5/10/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday is the intel briefing you need to keep up with the strategy gaming world

The Origins event listings were supposed to be released on 5/9. Like everything else this year, it’s behind. Some of this might be due to the changeover to Tabletop.events and some of it might be the shorter horizon from O’21 (October) to O’22 (June). Some of it might just be the usual GAMA inanity. Whatever the reason, the information that attendees need to plan their convention time is late, and that sucks.

The Other Headline

Closing out Connections Online 2022 with our After Action Report and the updated archive page with the videos for you to watch after-the-fact. We’ll probably have some more Connections Online follow-up over the next 2 months or so; watch this space.

Lock ‘n Load is going full-on Holy Trinity and splitting their web presence into 3 parts: their store site, their news site, and the new Line of Fire magazine site; details here

Slitherine starts their “Home of the Wargamers” week this week, streaming live from Venice (the one in Italy, not California)

Deep thoughts on AI in wargaming

Collins Epic Wargames has said that Polyversal is finally on its way in from shipping – about 2-1/2 tons of it

Are you curious about @CNA_org #wargaming? Post your questions below and I'll field responses from our team below. There'll be some things we can't discuss like ongoing projects, but we'll do our best! @SaadGino @SteinitzChris @JustinPeachey2 pic.twitter.com/FX7VDceoAv — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) May 4, 2022

Songs of Conquest releases onto Steam Early Access today (trailer). A turn-based strategy/RPG from developer Lavapotion, the game is an homage to the Heroes of Might & Magic series and other classic fantasy games from the 90’s.This one initially slipped past our radar, but Timeline , a historical turn-based 4x, has released as well. Its simple visuals hide what appears to be a fairly deep game, and without being overly complex.

releases onto Steam Early Access today (trailer). A turn-based strategy/RPG from developer Lavapotion, the game is an homage to the series and other classic fantasy games from the 90’s.This one initially slipped past our radar, but , a historical turn-based 4x, has released as well. Its simple visuals hide what appears to be a fairly deep game, and without being overly complex. Releasing later this year, developer Praxis Games has announced Evolving Empires [trailer], the second expansion for Interstellar Space: Genesis , their underrated turn-based space 4x. Set to drop alongside the new expansion is the accompanying free 1.4 update, which is currently available to Steam players via beta.

[trailer], the second expansion for , their underrated turn-based space 4x. Set to drop alongside the new expansion is the accompanying free 1.4 update, which is currently available to Steam players via beta. The official 1.04 update is now available for Remnants of the Precursors , the free-to-play/own modernization of the original Master of Orion game from developer Ray Fowler. The patch adds Hungarian translation, as well as including numerous bug fixes and UI fixes. (You can download the game here.)

, the free-to-play/own modernization of the original Master of Orion game from developer Ray Fowler. The patch adds Hungarian translation, as well as including numerous bug fixes and UI fixes. (You can download the game here.) Slitherine/Matrix released the official 1.0.3.7 update for Distant Worlds 2 , their massive space 4x released back in February. While the game has continued to struggle with problems since its troubled launch, this patch appears to resolve a lot of the technical issues many players have experienced in trying to play or run the game.

, their massive space 4x released back in February. While the game has continued to struggle with problems since its troubled launch, this patch appears to resolve a lot of the technical issues many players have experienced in trying to play or run the game. Speaking of troubled launches… After weeks of delay, Creative Assembly finally released their roadmap (such as it is) for Warhammer 3. Reaction among the player community has been…animated, to say the least.

#wargaming final exam. One of six ongoing tests today at the office. The Soviet-Afghanistan War “The only way to win is not to play.” pic.twitter.com/82bjRspqjY — Claude Berube (@cgberube) May 10, 2022

