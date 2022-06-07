Kicking Off Origins – #TuesdayNewsday 6/7/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday does the rounds of the strategy gaming world to unearth what’s important

We’re going to be at Origins starting this week. Brant had a chat with Ardwulf about what’s happening at Origins this year

If you’re looking for the details on our events at the Wargame HQ, we covered a bunch of it this past week – detailed event descriptions, event times & numbers, and the off-the-books games we’re planning to slip in somewhere

And the maps for the show? Got ’em!

Avalanche Press talks about the Essex-class carriers in WW2

Thin Red Line Games give a look behind the scenes at prepping the next printing / shipping for Deadly Northern Lights

An update just dropped on Steam for the LNLT digital game, with a couple of different fixes and enhancements

#DnD party in books: Flint Fireforge, Tanis Half-Elven, and Goldmoon. Lifelong friends on an epic quest to defeat the Dark Queen. D&D party in actual play: Arnold Dwarfenegger, Fred Derf, and Sister Haggis Smackwell. At Lvl 1, they suffer a TPK while fighting a giant snail. pic.twitter.com/QyqxycRJbn — Daniel J. Davis (@DanielJWrites) May 30, 2022

