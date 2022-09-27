When Sh!t Goes Sideways – #TuesdayNewsday 9/27/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday dives into the strategy gaming world to fish out what’s important
Yes, our site was broke last week. Badly.
We upgraded to an enhanced hosting plan that’s supposed to provide us more storage and better speed. The former definitely; the latter we’re still assessing.
However, in that upgrade, our host (GoDaddy) broke our SSL. There’s a relatively simple fix, but the instructions they sent us to fix it were messed up. Yes, their own internal “how to” guide they provide to customers failed to include one very, very cruicial bit of info, which Brant noticed pretty much right away1, but the email to their support team was ignored with a brush off reply of “we’re working on it”.
We were already planning on that upgrade, but the combo of new podcast season, plus a LOT of graphic-heavy articles over the past few months pulled that plan ahead of schedule. What that meant was that instead of a slow-and-careful approach over a dead period, we were trying to do things on-the-fly, with a group of level-2 support folks that were, let’s just say “linguistically challenged”2, and trying to do it all on a Friday, when everyone else wanted their own hosting changes in before the weekend.
In the end, it all worked out, but it was more headache than we would’ve preferred, and we’re sorry it delayed the release of the podcast, although it didn’t delay Saturday Night Fights, or keep us off of Discord or Twitter or any of the other multiple channels where you can interact with the Dragoons.
Thanks to everyone for their patience with our latest gaffe, and we’ll try to be more thoughtful about scheduling our f*ckups in the future.
- It’s finally here! Hollandspiele releases Horse & Musket V: Age of Napoleon, the long-awaited expansion
- Looks like No Peace Without Honor is now for sale through Compass Games’ site, and still at the pre-order price ($15 off)
- Continuing their tradition of just dropping games on us with no warning, TS Wargames over in Poland has released Westerplatte 1939 with about as much notice as the Germans gave the Poles
- You don’t usually get multiple Italian options for WW2 minis gaming, so here comes Warlord Games with all the following for their Bolt Action game
- Oh, and Warlord also dropped a new version of the Pike & Shotte rulebook, too
- Against The Odds Magazine are now selling issue #58, with Clash of Carriers covering the Battle of the Philippine Sea
- Multiple new games from High Flying Dice this week!
- Operation Praying Mantis, a solitaire game of US naval ops in the Persian Gulf in the 80s
- Tercio de la Muerte, that covers the battles along the Ebro River in Spain in 1938
- a new “professional edition” (read: “die cut counters”) for An Undeniable Victory
- Compass has Māori: Warriors of the Long White Cloud on Kickstarter for the next week, so it’s getting ready to ship soon
- Gripping Beast is now taking pre-orders on their SAGA Age of Alexander sourcebook for ancient minis battles with a boardgame feel
- There’s about a week left in Steve Jackson’s Roll The Deck Kickstarter that combines d4 (suit) and d26 (card) for you to generate cards on-the-fly; the campaign is for a book of ‘card’ games for the dice you can order from them
- Yes, it’s a worker placement game, but the Age of Comics: The Golden Years will visually appeal to the generation of grognards who grew up with the classic four-color funnybooks in their school backpacks
- Whiskey stone / dice / curiosity piece; just don’t put them back in your glass after you roll them on the table
- Compass Games has 3 new ones listed for pre-order on their site
- Go sort the Compass Games ‘all games’ page by price and there’s a bunch of stuff on sale
- Matrix Games has most of the Order of Battle series on sale thru 9/29
- Humble Bundle has the By Blood Alone expansion for Hearts of Iron IV at $20
- Rise of the White Sun (1920s China) is on Steam at 10% off; it’s still early access, so caveat emptor
- Someone go buy the copy of Armour Supremacy that Noble Knight has, and send it to Regimental HQ
- GOG has Old World: Complete edition at 24%3 off
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Borodino for “Blucher”, week 4
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Assault- Red Horizon 41 – Turn 7
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 3 ~ Replacing Games in Your Collection
- This week in our forums
- Solium Infernum, anyone?
- Welcome to the Dragoons!
- Lots of tabletop wargames getting shared / discussed in our “What’s on Your Table?” thread instead of their own separate threads
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 20 October, and we’re already stacking up some neat games to show you
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC in January; on 19 October, we’ll have a 1-day showcase of professional wargaming projects under the Connections Online banner with details coming soon
- Next Real-World Convention is definitely ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November as we’ve got our events submitted now
- The Battle of Quatre Bras (part 4) for “Lasalle 2”
- Fumbling About With “Spearhead”
- GUWS has an upcoming virtual Kiregsspiel on 10/7; info and sign-up here
- Follow the Chef on Twitter through his ASL scenario
- UCG’s Terra Invicta AAR
- Not a convention; still a pretty cool-looking event: “The UK’s first exhibition to explore what video games can tell us about conflict.” 9/30/22 – 5/28/23 in London, England
- If you’re headed to ASLOK in Cleveland, we’ve got a thread to chat about it
- Bounding First Fire ASL weekend in the UK, 16-20 November
- EssenSpiel is 6-9 October over in Germany
- Rocky asks some smart questions about nuke-tipped cruise missiles
- Moe got a look inside the long, looooooong-awaited Polyversal from Collins Epic Wargames
- Gimpy takes a look at Code Atlas: A Global Strategy Game with the designer, coming soon to a crowdfunding platform
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about WW2 in North Africa
- Dear Academy Games: it’s not news if the latest entry is from March of 2021
- Thanks to some worldwide conditions – both industrial and monetary – Free League will be bumping up their online prices on 9/29/22, so order right now if you want the current, cheaper prices
- Not a lot of wargames focus on the 1967 war from the Arab point of view, so this campaign expansion from Avalanche Press – read the publisher’s notes about Voice of the Arabs – sticks out in that regard
- Thin Red Line Games has a preview of Die Festung Hamburg, their upcoming C3 series game (Dogs of War, LT30M)
- Here’s the latest Compass Games Town Hall livestream
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- No one goes off on a thinly-veiled rant like Jon Compton
- Sebastian tries to talk everyone off of a ledge after that rant
- The next GUWS webinar is Naval War College: Educational Wargaming coming up on October 4th and then Back to the Future: The 1980s Global War Games as a Campaign of Learning on the 27th
- Keep updating those Russian OOB’s guys
- How do you stat out a “military advisor brigade” and for what actions, in a wargame? Similarly, how do you portray a “multi domain task force” and to what ends?
That's all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we'll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
