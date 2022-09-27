September 28, 2022
When Sh!t Goes Sideways – #TuesdayNewsday 9/27/22

Yes, our site was broke last week.  Badly.
We upgraded to an enhanced hosting plan that’s supposed to provide us more storage and better speed.  The former definitely; the latter we’re still assessing.

However, in that upgrade, our host (GoDaddy) broke our SSL.  There’s a relatively simple fix, but the instructions they sent us to fix it were messed up.  Yes, their own internal “how to” guide they provide to customers failed to include one very, very cruicial bit of info, which Brant noticed pretty much right away1, but the email to their support team was ignored with a brush off reply of “we’re working on it”.

We were already planning on that upgrade, but the combo of new podcast season, plus a LOT of graphic-heavy articles over the past few months pulled that plan ahead of schedule.  What that meant was that instead of a slow-and-careful approach over a dead period, we were trying to do things on-the-fly, with a group of level-2 support folks that were, let’s just say “linguistically challenged”2, and trying to do it all on a Friday, when everyone else wanted their own hosting changes in before the weekend.

In the end, it all worked out, but it was more headache than we would’ve preferred, and we’re sorry it delayed the release of the podcast, although it didn’t delay Saturday Night Fights, or keep us off of Discord or Twitter or any of the other multiple channels where you can interact with the Dragoons.

Thanks to everyone for their patience with our latest gaffe, and we’ll try to be more thoughtful about scheduling our f*ckups in the future.

 

Footnotes

  1. and remember that in his day job, Brant is an IT project manager whose workstreams almost always include updating help desk docs and KBs
  2. though it’s now guaranteed they’ve learned a few new colorful expressions that are not suitable for television broadcast
  3. why 24%? who knows…

