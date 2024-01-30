Making Plans ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Embark on a weekly journey into the realm of tabletop brilliance and miniature mayhem with our #TuesdayNewsday wargaming dispatch.

There’s a lot of “calendar Tetris” going on here at Armchair Dragoons.

We’re sorting out our podcast episodes for this season, our 12th. It looks like we’ll hit our 150th episode on the last one of the season.

Our Origins event submissions are due this week, and we’ve got about 100 wargaming events, plus 3-1/2 days of programming at the Origins War College, and that’s just what we’re handling. There’s going to be other wargaming events there from people outside the Wargame HQ, and 2 other rooms running full days at the Origins War College, too.

We are piecing together the finalized schedule for Connections Online, coming up in April. There’s definitely going to be an extended Peter Perla Appreciation session, and we have several other neat seminars lined up as well.

The planning date we’re aiming for with the Fall Assembly is 11-13 October 2024, but we have to confirm that with the location before we can finalize it.

World At War 85 Blood and Fury Update https://t.co/GpP9cwU8Wv — Lock 'n Load Publishing (@LnLPub) January 27, 2024

