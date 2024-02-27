It’s Magazine Week! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

#TuesdayNewsday! Join us as we unfold the battlefields, new releases, and narratives that define the hobby in a week when we’ve had 3 new issues drop from major wargame magazines.

Little Wars TV is taking a break for a bit – a combination of catching their breath and renovating their facility.

Hollandspiele are bringing back a bunch of out-of-print games for this one week only, so grab a bunch of their original games from when the company first launched, before they disappear back into the Disney vault.

Are there any board game developers looking for a gig? I have an upcoming game release that is in need of an external developer, ideally working on the game Q1 or early Q2 this year. Let me know if you are interested and I can give more details. — Matthew Dunstan (@wisegoldfish) February 27, 2024

Great thread here about SNAFU Design and the history of the club as it evolved into a store and a publisher

Once upon a time, there was a small group of players that loved to play WiF, Empires and Machiavelli. The year was 1992, and the wargaming club Team Snafu was born in a satellite town of Barcelona, the Olympic year of Magic Johnson's Dream Team. It was all about "teams". 👉 pic.twitter.com/inDrmnIKFH — Team Snafu & SDT (@snafustore) February 25, 2024

Homo Ludens had a great interview with Geoff Engelstein about unionization within the tabletop game design world

and you could immediately sense the reflexive reactionary screaming in anguish about a topic that’s far, far wider than the self-limited horizons of the screamers and clearly beyond their capacity to understand the scales in which the rest of the industry operates, especially since (1) they probably didn’t bother to watch the video and just reacted to the title, and (2) Englestein takes the discussion in some different directions

when your former drummer’s son is now a grown-up multi-instrumentalist and better at 4 different instruments than you ever were at one ¯_(ツ)_/¯

