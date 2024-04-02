More “A” Than “I” ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Get your weekly dose of wargaming wisdom every #TuesdayNewsday, as we delve into the intricacies of tabletop warfare and other strategic brilliance.

There’s a new beta site called “The Curricula” that offers AI-generated recommendations for learning about all sorts of different topics. As an experiment, we plugged in “board wargaming” for a topic, and this is what we got back. Note that your returns may vary slightly as the algorithms change.

The definition we got was:

Board wargaming Board wargaming is a strategic tabletop game genre that simulates military conflicts and historical battles. Players use maps, counters, and rules to recreate tactical warfare scenarios. These games require strategic thinking, planning, and decision-making to outmaneuver opponents and achieve victory. Board wargaming often involves historical accuracy, detailed rules, and complex gameplay mechanics, offering players a deep and immersive gaming experience. With a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, board wargaming continues to be popular among enthusiasts who enjoy challenging themselves with strategic warfare simulations.

Not a bad starting point for a definition, really. Everyone is going to quibble with something in there, but as a starting point, we could live with it.

Now, as we dive into the deeper ‘course materials’? Varying quality of results, for sure. The “learning guide” gives an overview of the sequence through which you should learn about board wargaming, while the pre-req’s give a sense of related topics that would be good to know about going into this. (6 total slides)

As you can see as you go thru the slides, the learning guide really isn’t a bad starting point, if a bit generic. The “concepts” list is a collapsible list of topics nested under “board wargaming” that each have a grouping of content under them. Think of these as the units in a college course, with the syllabus for each unit underneath it. We didn’t screen-shot all of them.

The “hex-and-counter” heading isn’t bad, but does also pull in a few minis wargaming resources.

The “fog of war” heading is pretty bad, however, with a romance novel at the top of the list and some very game-specific content in all of the headings.

The content under “area control” seems to be either really good, or really bad, but the problem is that a new wargamer won’t know how to tell the difference.

The “combat resolution” heading – oof. The books are useless, but several of the videos aren’t bad.

Overall, this doesn’t seem to be a bad conceptual starting point. The idea of an AI bringing in some inter-connected outside sources isn’t the problem. It’s the evaluation of those sources that seems to be lacking and sorely in need of improvement. That said, whether the “intelligence” is artificial or natural, evaluation of source credibility is always an issue, isn’t it?

On Tuesdays, the wargamers convene,

For news on each strategic scene,

With updates in tow,

They’re ready to go,

In battles on both tables and screens!

