April 2, 2024
News

More “A” Than “I” ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Get your weekly dose of wargaming wisdom every #TuesdayNewsday, as we delve into the intricacies of tabletop warfare and other strategic brilliance.

 

5News 1 top

There’s a new beta site called “The Curricula” that offers AI-generated recommendations for learning about all sorts of different topics.  As an experiment, we plugged in “board wargaming” for a topic, and this is what we got back. Note that your returns may vary slightly as the algorithms change.

The definition we got was:

Board wargaming

Board wargaming is a strategic tabletop game genre that simulates military conflicts and historical battles. Players use maps, counters, and rules to recreate tactical warfare scenarios. These games require strategic thinking, planning, and decision-making to outmaneuver opponents and achieve victory. Board wargaming often involves historical accuracy, detailed rules, and complex gameplay mechanics, offering players a deep and immersive gaming experience. With a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, board wargaming continues to be popular among enthusiasts who enjoy challenging themselves with strategic warfare simulations.

Not a bad starting point for a definition, really.  Everyone is going to quibble with something in there, but as a starting point, we could live with it.

Now, as we dive into the deeper ‘course materials’?  Varying quality of results, for sure.  The “learning guide” gives an overview of the sequence through which you should learn about board wargaming, while the pre-req’s give a sense of related topics that would be good to know about going into this. (6 total slides)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

click images to enlarge

As you can see as you go thru the slides, the learning guide really isn’t a bad starting point, if a bit generic.  The “concepts” list is a collapsible list of topics nested under “board wargaming” that each have a grouping of content under them.  Think of these as the units in a college course, with the syllabus for each unit underneath it.  We didn’t screen-shot all of them.
The “hex-and-counter” heading isn’t bad, but does also pull in a few minis wargaming resources.
The “fog of war” heading is pretty bad, however, with a romance novel at the top of the list and some very game-specific content in all of the headings.
The content under “area control” seems to be either really good, or really bad, but the problem is that a new wargamer won’t know how to tell the difference.
The “combat resolution” heading – oof.  The books are useless, but several of the videos aren’t bad.

Overall, this doesn’t seem to be a bad conceptual starting point.  The idea of an AI bringing in some inter-connected outside sources isn’t the problem.  It’s the evaluation of those sources that seems to be lacking and sorely in need of improvement.  That said, whether the “intelligence” is artificial or natural, evaluation of source credibility is always an issue, isn’t it?

 

5News 2 Below 1

madsci2024

 

5News 2 Below 2

CNX header

Registration will open this week

 

5News 2 Below 2

Bill Molyneaux posted this last week on the FB page for his game publishing

BMG FB Post

You can find his YouTube channel here and we’re going to add it to our Screen Line rotation below, too

 

5News separatorLine

5News 3 Incoming

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about

 

TN montage 040224

 

5News 4 launch

Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News separatorLine

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

5News separatorLine

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

 

5News separatorLine

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

5News separatorLine

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

On Tuesdays, the wargamers convene,
For news on each strategic scene,
With updates in tow,
They’re ready to go,
In battles on both tables and screens!

Footnotes

  1. or maybe not
  2. thru their “Pungo Games” division
  3. 3rd Thursday of the month

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: