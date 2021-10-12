We Have No Headline – #TuesdayNewsday 10/12/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Huh. Not really sure. What you you folks think is the headline this week?
Four conventions on the same weekend?
Avalanche Press getting dropped by a distributor?
The upcoming Battle for Moscow tournament this weekend (which we headlined last week) ?
Drop down into the comments and let us know!
Newly Released This Week:
- MMP has started shipping Rising Sun (for the ASL series) to their preorders, so the rest of you should get them before too long.
- Compass has started shipping Granada: Last Stand of the Moors, 1482-1492 and you should see unboxing pop up soon. You can still get it on a decent sale, too.
- Wizards of the Coast released a new PDF download with a bunch of new races that sure do look like they’re trying to revive Spelljammer.
- Maybe not brand new, but the new daily content on Avalanche Press’ site is drawing attention back to Great War at Sea: Rise of the Dragon.
- Steve Jackson has released GURPS Action 6: Tricked Out Rides for all your vehicular insanity needs.
- Ares Games should be shipping 303 Squadron by the time you read this. It’s a co-op game covering the Polish contribution to the Battle of Britain. Ares is handling the US distribution; the game is from Draco Ideas.
- Warlord Games have released some new ‘starter’ sets for their minis lines.. You can get a British and French army for the Waterloo campaign, or a British and French army for the Peninsular campaign.
- Modiphius has a free player’s guide for Raiders of the Serpent Sea available thru DTRPG right now.
- Catalyst Game Labs have released a Battlefield Support Deck.
On Sale This Week:
- OSG has The Battle of Fismes on sale. This one is the introduction to the OSG Napoleonic series, so now’s your chance to try it.
- Dark City Games has a sale all month long – Buy 3 Get 1 – with promo code OCTOBER.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #71, with Forgotten Battles Pacific with a solitaire version of the Fire-and-Movement system.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Compass Games has the next issue of Paper Wars on Kickstarter. The game is Assault on Tobruk.
- It looks like a cross between HALO and Stargate, but the Lost Empires card game on Kickstarter is supposed to be a 4X-ish area control game to build “worm gates” and beat your enemies.
- Loyalty or Liberty is a deckbuilder of the American Revolution now on Kickstarter.
- Counterfact Issue #12 is on preorder thru the OSS site, with The Mannerheim Line Campaign as the game.
- You can still get a late pledge in on Academy Games’ Stellaris boardgame.
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- Our Origins 2021 wrap-up is up. We’ll see you in June at the next one!
- Saturday Night Fights went to the Battle of Teugn-Hausen, this time with the Lasalle 2 rules.
- Continuing our weekly AAR that’s playing thru Canvas Temple’s Stalingrad Solitaire
- This month’s delve into the deep history of wargaming examines the early use of HG Wells’ Little Wars by the British Army.
- Mentioned in Dispatches wrapped up Origins with Ardwulf, and Kevin Betram of Fort Circle Games.
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- Wednesday Night Warfare was a fun shootout using What a Tanker.
- Thursday Night Throwdown headed back to their Chain of Command campaign.
- The International Kriegspiel Society has a weekly Saturday open game that you can pop into. Details are on their Discord.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Matrix Games wants you! They need playtesters for the upcoming Gary Grigsby’s A World Divided.
- Catastrophe Games are now selling games from THGC
- Grognard.com is looking for someone to take the reins. And maybe bring it into the 21st century.
- Origins numbers were released, but in a comment on FaceBook. No, really.
- Really, really would like to know what company sent this to Avalanche Press after they released PanzerGrenadier: Black Panthers
Effective immediately [redacted] is no longer supporting your product range. All products will be marked as Discontinued for Carry, all outstanding purchase orders are to be canceled, and new products will not be solicited in [redacted] or through any of our other marketing and sales channels. . . . It has been a pleasure doing business with you and we wish you the best of luck.
- This week on Twitter there was a multi-threaded, oft-rambling discussion on how much wargaming should be included in professional military education. Start here and click away!
I've been arguing that curriculum of staff and war colleges should be around 50% high stress war games and simulations. At the war college level I think I'd add mock congressional hearings and press conferences in there.
— Steve Metz (@steven_metz) October 5, 2021
Conventions Coming Up:
- Siege of Vicksburg 22-24 October, Vicksburg, MS ~ VUCA Sims will be making one of their rare US appearances there.
- SDHISTCON Fall online convention 12-14 November, online
- MACE 12-14 November 2021, Charlotte, NC
- Compass Games Expo 11-15 November 2021, Meriden, CT
- Historicon, 10-14 November 2021, Valley Forge, PA
Yes, that’s 4 all on the same weekend…
Something From Our Partners:
- Rocky took a look at the crossover between Traveller and the new Apple+ series based on Asimov’s Foundation series.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about outdated game systems, and he also showed off his Origins loot.
- Moe opened up Granada: Last Stand of the Moors.
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- ICYMI last week, US Fight Club has a tournament this weekend, using Battle for Moscow on VASSAL.
- Don’t leave the US Army out of your Pacific pivot planning.
- UK Fight Club is showing off
- This week, GUWS has Going to the Ground: Virtual Games at the Canadian Forces College and next week, they’ve got Brain Matters in Wargaming.
- PaxSims has an article about using training games to improve US police response.
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.