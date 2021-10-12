We Have No Headline – #TuesdayNewsday 10/12/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

OSG has The Battle of Fismes on sale. This one is the introduction to the OSG Napoleonic series, so now’s your chance to try it.

Dark City Games has a sale all month long – Buy 3 Get 1 – with promo code OCTOBER .

. S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #71, with Forgotten Battles Pacific with a solitaire version of the Fire-and-Movement system.

Newly Launched This Week:

Compass Games has the next issue of Paper Wars on Kickstarter. The game is Assault on Tobruk.

It looks like a cross between HALO and Stargate, but the Lost Empires card game on Kickstarter is supposed to be a 4X-ish area control game to build “worm gates” and beat your enemies.

Loyalty or Liberty is a deckbuilder of the American Revolution now on Kickstarter.

Counterfact Issue #12 is on preorder thru the OSS site, with The Mannerheim Line Campaign as the game.

You can still get a late pledge in on Academy Games’ Stellaris boardgame.

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Matrix Games wants you! They need playtesters for the upcoming Gary Grigsby’s A World Divided.

Catastrophe Games are now selling games from THGC

Grognard.com is looking for someone to take the reins. And maybe bring it into the 21st century.

Origins numbers were released, but in a comment on FaceBook. No, really.

Really, really would like to know what company sent this to Avalanche Press after they released PanzerGrenadier: Black Panthers

Effective immediately [redacted] is no longer supporting your product range. All products will be marked as Discontinued for Carry, all outstanding purchase orders are to be canceled, and new products will not be solicited in [redacted] or through any of our other marketing and sales channels. . . . It has been a pleasure doing business with you and we wish you the best of luck.

This week on Twitter there was a multi-threaded, oft-rambling discussion on how much wargaming should be included in professional military education. Start here and click away!

I've been arguing that curriculum of staff and war colleges should be around 50% high stress war games and simulations. At the war college level I think I'd add mock congressional hearings and press conferences in there. — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) October 5, 2021

Conventions Coming Up:

Siege of Vicksburg 22-24 October, Vicksburg, MS ~ VUCA Sims will be making one of their rare US appearances there.

SDHISTCON Fall online convention 12-14 November, online

MACE 12-14 November 2021, Charlotte, NC

Compass Games Expo 11-15 November 2021, Meriden, CT

Historicon, 10-14 November 2021, Valley Forge, PA

Yes, that’s 4 all on the same weekend…

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

