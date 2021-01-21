UnboxingDay – Don’t Tread on Me

Ardwulf, 21 January 2021
Friend-of-the-Dragoons, Ardwulf, returns for #UnboxingDay with a look inside a game featured in a series of videos in our own My Own Worst Enemy column.
Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.