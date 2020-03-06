Mentioned in Dispatches, S4E2 – The Horse & Musket Series, with a side of Irrational Nostalgia

Doug & Jim join us to talk about Hollandspiele’s Horse & Musket series, on which Doug is the developer. We talk about researching the orders of battle, why the period is so fascinating, the occasional goofs that designers can make, and how a word processor is a weapon of mass destruction, among other things.

However, we also spend the first 25 minutes or so trying to figure out (1) what the heck is going on with the “Avalon Hill” imprint under its current corporate overlords, and (2) why it bothers us so much.

Kick back and enjoy, and as always, we welcome your feedback!

