Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 11 ~ Accessories & Doodads

18 November 2022

Following up an earlier couple of podcasts that covered dice, and game mods, Brant & Rocky are here to talk about all sorts of game accessories, and other enhancements that aren’t necessary for game play, but definitely make it nicer.

We talk all about tables, dice towers, tweezers, counter sleds, map covers, box inserts, and more. There’s a lot to cover and plenty we missed because we only have an hour(ish) in an episode. Obviously there’s plenty more to talk about, but here are the at least some of the links to the things that we covered, and remember if you point the audience to something cool, make sure to give us a link!

