Merry Christmas, Dragoons

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, Christmas Day 2021

From our barracks to yours, a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to Dragoons around the world, and all of our fans, friends, and faves everywhere.

May have you have a joyous day with your favorite people, and we’ll see you when the Regiment reconvenes shortly.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...