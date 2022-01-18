Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (ACDC) January 2023

ORIGINAL OPORD ~ LIVESTREAM ARCHIVE ~ AAR

Armchair Dragoons, Regimental Warning Order

Distribution restriction: No restriction; unlimited distribution is authorized

Situation

Mission

The Armchair Dragoons and other friendly forces conduct online/virtual game convention operations beginning with registration (approx 15 December 2022) and culminating with the execution of the Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (The ACDC), from 13-15 January 2023, at a cost of $5 to attend.

Operations

Commander’s Intent

The Armchair Dragoons have now planned & executed over a half dozen different digital convention / conference events, and have decided to set MLK holiday weekend as our annual ACDC. This gives wargamers a mid-January convention to look forward to coming out of the holiday season, and gives players an opportunity to meet, play, and congregate in another online/virtual convention.

The Armchair Dragoons intend to offer a mixture of larger events, quick/casual games, opportunities to learn from/play with designers, a robust seminar program, and a variety of industry-focused talk shows.

Concept of the Operation

The ACDC will focus on the following 4 features:

Wargaming Events Topical Seminars Vendor and Sponsor Support The Convention ‘Community’

Subordinate Tasks

Specific members of the Armchair Dragoons have the following tasks

Organizing Committee – Update/create relevant SOPs in advance of detailed planning for this ACDC, to include participant help guides GMs – prepare, present & supervise games played during the convention, Players – Ensure you have the correct platform software (VASSAL, TTS, etc) loaded and functional before registering for any games Seminar Speakers – Prepare & present content for online audience, including participant Q&A. Editorial Team – ensure content is captured during the event to most accurately capture the convention for follow-up articles.

Coordinating Instructions

The ACDC has a cost of $5/attendee for a weekend badge. Only ticketed attendees will be given access to the ACDC Discord server. Event schedule will be posted here, for you to recon before registration opens. All times for events are listed here in US/Eastern time, but the Tabletop.events registration site converts to your local time zone. Individual event tickets are needed to play in the games, but not to watch. While we hope to stream many of the games through YouTube, many of them may only be made available to registered participants through the screen streaming function on Discord. All GMs will make every effort to stream their games through the Discord screen sharing, and through publicly-viewable channels (YouTube, Twitch, etc) when possible. YouTube streaming, including (especially!) seminars & talk shows, will be through unlisted Youtube links, with URLs provided to attendees. This will allow us to still leverage YouTube chat during the livestreams while still limiting the audience to registered attendees. Streams will be made public after the convention is finished. ACDC Merchandise (and some new Dragoons swag!) will be available There is an option to print your badge, if you want it as a keepsake. Obviously, we don’t need no stinkin’ badges for an online convention.

Service Support

Support Concept

Armchair Dragoons will provide the scheduling & registration framework, as well as the online ‘anchor’ presence for the convention. As the central clearinghouse for information, Armchair Dragoons will take the lead in supporting convention attendees.

Command & Signal

