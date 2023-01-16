ACDC 2023 Video Archive

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 16 January 2023

Our ArmChair Dragoons/Digital Convention (The ACDC) was held this past weekend, and many of the events were streamed or recorded.

Note that not every event was streamed, and some were only streamed within the Discord for convention viewers.

More info on the Armchair Dragoons Digital Conventions can be found here, and our next ACDC is scheduled for 12-14 January.

