ACDC 2023 Video Archive

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 16 January 2023
Our ArmChair Dragoons/Digital Convention (The ACDC) was held this past weekend, and many of the events were streamed or recorded.
Note that not every event was streamed, and some were only streamed within the Discord for convention viewers.
- Barkmann’s Corner Overdrive for “What A Tanker!” ~ watch recording here
- Blucher “Battle of the Mincio River” ~ watch recording here
- Bruce Maxwell and Air & Armor ~ watch recording here
- Civilians on Hexagonal Battlefields ~ watch recording here
- Farewell to the ACDC ~ watch recording here
- Introduction to Combat Commander ~ watch recording here
- Introduction to Commands & Colors: Ancients ~ watch recording here
- Learn to Play Great Campaigns of the American Civil War ~ recording coming soon
- Memoir ’44 Operation Market Garden ~ watch recording here
- Professional Wargaming with the Center for Naval Analysis ~ watch recording here
- Pushing Cardboard Interviews Harold Buchanan ~ watch recording here
- Rebels and Patriots AWI ~ watch recording here
- Sebastian Bae & the Littoral Commander Wargame ~ watch recording here
- Sinking of USS Scorpion: History, Fact, and Fiction ~ watch recording here
- Washington Naval Treaty 100th Anniversary ~ watch recording here
- Welcome Happy Hour ~ watch recording here
More info on the Armchair Dragoons Digital Conventions can be found here, and our next ACDC is scheduled for 12-14 January.
