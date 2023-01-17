Your Local Gaming Group ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/17/23

Here’s our new-look #TuesdayNewsday look at the strategy gaming headlines of the week

So we “sponsor” / host the Triangle Wargame Day at the always-awesome Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh, NC) and have been slowly growing that crowd to where we’ve about over a dozen different wargamers all show up for multiple events. It’s a Sunday afternoon of wargaming and community-building amongst the local wargaming crowd, and is slowly gaining some momentum. It helps to have a fantastic partner like Gamer’s Armory as a host.

So, Dragoons – what’s your local gaming group? And if you don’t have one, why haven’t you started one yet?

Drop us a line in our forums, or in the comments down below , and tell us about your local gaming group so we can help spread the word and find you some new gamers to join the fun. We’ll collect the replies / suggestions and publish them all together in a few weeks. Let’s start building your local wargaming community and get some dice on the tables!

Plus, we’re happy to offer some support to your local group with some signs, graphics, flyers, etc, to help you get the word out, as long as you don’t mind our Dragoon on it! 🤠

The ACDC is now behind us, and the AAR will be coming later this week. In the meantime, we’re now looking forward to Buckeye Game Fest in April and Origins in June, so come see us at either of those and join us for some in-person wargaming fun.

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

Save a few bucks with these deals

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

27-29 January CascadeCon (Bellingham, WA)

8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA) which includes WW3Fest and a lot of support from Lock ‘n Load Publishing

17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)

17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)

20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

It's time for a What/Why/How thread on creating a funcitonal and fun Discord server while #WorkingInBoardgames! Follow along to see me build out a server in real time, explaining the benefits and examples. Ask questions along the way if you want to see anything specific! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/b5Zz8ETJGI — Danni ☀️ (@dannibelow) January 6, 2023

Excellent read here from Cole Wehrle

Every once in awhile, I encounter a game that really shakes up how I think about my tastes in gaming as well as my own design practices. Over the past couple of months, it happened again. 🧵 — Cole (@colewehrle) January 17, 2023

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...