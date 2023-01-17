January 18, 2023
Your Local Gaming Group ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/17/23

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Here’s our new-look #TuesdayNewsday look at the strategy gaming headlines of the week

4Newsday-headline

So we “sponsor” / host the Triangle Wargame Day at the always-awesome Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC (just outside Raleigh, NC) and have been slowly growing that crowd to where we’ve about over a dozen different wargamers all show up for multiple events.  It’s a Sunday afternoon of wargaming and community-building amongst the local wargaming crowd, and is slowly gaining some momentum.  It helps to have a fantastic partner like Gamer’s Armory as a host.

So, Dragoons – what’s your local gaming group?  And if you don’t have one, why haven’t you started one yet?

Drop us a line in our forums, or in the comments down below1, and tell us about your local gaming group so we can help spread the word and find you some new gamers to join the fun.  We’ll collect the replies / suggestions and publish them all together in a few weeks.  Let’s start building your local wargaming community and get some dice on the tables!

Plus, we’re happy to offer some support to your local group with some signs, graphics, flyers, etc, to help you get the word out, as long as you don’t mind our Dragoon on it! 🤠

 

4Newsday-Otherheadline

The ACDC is now behind us, and the AAR will be coming later this week.  In the meantime, we’re now looking forward to Buckeye Game Fest in April and Origins in June, so come see us at either of those and join us for some in-person wargaming fun.

 

4Newsday-released

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

TN-Militia11
WOLVERINES! (from Battlefront Games)

 

4Newsday-launched

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

  • Revolution Games just opened up pre-orders on Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 1942
  • Panzer Dice 3: In Africa is a roll-&-write series of print-&-play minigames on WW2 in North Africa; it’s dirt-cheap and well past the funding goal and you’ve got 2 weeks to jump on board
  • This one is actually about to close – the Munchkin polyhedrals from Steve Jackson Games are in their dice store on BackerKit and include different promo cards for each color dice set
  • Gamer’s Armory has GTS Briefings Vol 1 on pre-order and due in about 2 weeks or so; it’s a magazine with an included small GTS series game
  • It’s unlikely that SimRidge will hit its insanely-lofty $600k funding goal, especially for a title no one has ever heard of.  But the graphics for this WW2 RTS look really nice, and maybe they scale back the ambition a bit to get something out the door with their game engine and then shoot for the stars with a bigger release
  • Realms Of Elghrune Box Set on Kickstarter is a graphics-heavy and very nice-looking RPG set that’s almost doubled its funding goal with 3 weeks to go
  • The Last Doge looks like what Cyrano likes to refer to as “components porn” but the gameplay looks like a cross between the Forbidden Island series of games with a bit of The Adventurers treasure-hunting in there, too

 

4Newsday-sale

Save a few bucks with these deals

 

4Newsday-Regiment

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week

 

4Newsday-Convetions
Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

  • 27-29 January CascadeCon (Bellingham, WA)
  • 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA) which includes WW3Fest and a lot of support from Lock ‘n Load Publishing
  • 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
  • 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
  • 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)

 

4Newsday-allies

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

 

4Newsday-Industry

News & notes from the business end of the gaming worldTN-doctorow

  • There’s been a lot of public discussion about the OGL for the last few weeks, but here’s a well-supported and copiously-linked article from Cory Doctorow that was also making the rounds as a Twitter thread. Spoiler alert: the OGL probably made your behavior more restricted than simply ignoring it would’ve.
  • Paizo’s response to Wizards is actually pretty damned hilarious:
    We believe that any interpretation that the OGL 1.0 or 1.0(a) were intended to be revocable or able to be deauthorized is incorrect, and with good reason.
    We were there.
    Paizo owner Lisa Stevens and Paizo president Jim Butler were leaders on the Dungeons & Dragons team at Wizards at the time. Brian Lewis, co-founder of Azora Law, the intellectual property law firm that Paizo uses, was the attorney at Wizards who came up with the legal framework for the OGL itself.
    It is unlikely that there’s anyone left at WotC/bro who has any comparable “decision-maker” experience to those folks
  • A great article from Kevin from Fort Circle Games about the financials involved in producing & selling their Shores of Tripoli game
  • This week, Avalanche Press has a fun article the history of the Austrian Motorgeschütz and how was deemed unsuitable to military service because it spooked the horses
  • As a part of the OGL fallout, many publishers are looking at alternatives for the RPG/adventure gaming world, and Modiphius has guidelines for the 2d20 system on their site now. Why is Modiphius a big deal?  They’ve got a bunch of licensed IPs that you can noodle around with.
  • Free League has their own licenses out there for an OGL, for both the Year Zero Engine, and the Dragonbane RPG rules
  • Mantic Games has announced a player-engagement program called the “pathfinder” program, which has absolutely jack-all to do with the hugely popular RPG of the same name, which makes you wonder what the heck they were thinking
  • Here’s Danni giving another step-by-step walkthru of one of her many jobs as a marketing manager in the boardgame world

  • Excellent read here from Cole Wehrle

 

4Newsday-professionals

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

4Newsday-different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

 

 

That’s all for this week!
That's all for this week!

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

3 thoughts on “Your Local Gaming Group ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/17/23

  1. Cape Fear Wargamers (CFW) is based in Wilmington NC. We just got organized a little over 2 months ago and already there are 27 folks in our email group! We do mostly historical miniatures and board wargames, but most of us do other gaming as well. Most weeks we’ve got one or more games going either at somebody’s house or at Cape Fear Collectibles, our FLGS of choice (the proprietor is also a CFW member).

    We’ve even got a number of wargaming celebrities in the group. There’s Eric Burgess, designer of several Piquet titles as well as Vauban’s Wars, and author of the Din of Battle blog; Rich Hasenauer, designer of seven Fire and Fury titles; and Alex Wright, the terrain wizard behind Wright Terrain Studio. I’ve even had a few of my designs published (along with two upcoming expansions for Age of Dogfights: WWI, which we’re about to start playtesting).

    Anyone wanting to subscribe to our email group should go to CapeFearWargamers+subscribe@groups.io.

    Reply

    1. Love it! Great to hear there’s more folks in the Carolinas! There’s *got* to be a wargaming con on the horizon for 2023 with all of us together.

      Reply

