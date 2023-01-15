SaturdayNightFights ~ “Barthheart’s Corner OVERDRIVE” for “What a Tanker!”

As a part of our ArmChair Dragoons Digital Convention, the SNF crew goes back to Barkmann’s Corner, renamed for the current king of the tank mountain, Barthheart, who is taking on a motley collection of allied tankers with his bullseye-adorned panzer…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Game system: What A Tanker! from the Too Fat Lardies

What A Tanker! from the Too Fat Lardies Battle: Barkmann’s Corner, sort of… Cyrano modified the terrain to make life hard from Barthheart

Barkmann’s Corner, sort of… Cyrano modified the terrain to make life hard from Barthheart More Info: More about The ACDC

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...