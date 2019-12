LNLP’s Space Infantry Resurgence – First Look!

Michael Eckenfels, 13 December 2019

What’s inside the box for the relaunched Space Infantry series? Let’s take a look!

Oh yeah, there’s an expansion, too!

Thanks for reading! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...