Your 2023 in Wargaming, Part 5 – Favorite Games

Brant Guillory, 2 February 2024

Back in December, we asked you about your 2023 wargaming and this series has been looking at the results.

This week, we’re just taking a look at the games that you reported as your favorites for the year. Note that these tables do scroll across multiple screens, and where values are identical, it’s alphabetized by game title.

First up, we asked you “What’s your favorite game released in 2023?”

Game count North Africa '41 12 Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, 1942-1945 8 Inferno: Guelphs and Ghibellines Vie for Tuscany, 1259-1261 8 Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific 8 Plantagenet: Cousins' War for England, 1459 - 1485 8 The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire 8 Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001-2020 7 Skies Above Britain 7 We Are Coming, Nineveh 7 Axis Empires: Ultimate Edition 5 Europa Universalis: The Price of Power 5 Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa 5 Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea 4 On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South 4 Prelude to Revolution: Russia's Descent into Anarchy 1905 - 1917 4 Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 1942 4 The Russian Campaign: Deluxe 5th Edition 4 Battles in the East 1: Sandomierz Offensive and Bagration Stopped 3 Red Strike 3 Storm Over Jerusalem: The Roman Siege 3 Strike: Counter Strike – 4th Armored Division vs Panzer Lehr along the Saar 3 Traces of War 3 Undaunted: Battle of Britain 3 A Glorious Chance: The Naval Struggle for Lake Ontario in the War of 1812 2 A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg 2 Crimea: Conquest & Liberation 2 Goose Green 2 Halls of Hegra 2 Kingmaker 2 Korsun Pocket 2: Little Stalingrad on the Dnepr 2 Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War 2 Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Bitter Harvest 2 Valley of Tears: The Yom Kippur War, 1973 2 Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918 2 n/a 2 1914: Nach Paris 1 A Brilliant Fight: The Battle of Queenston Heights, October 13, 1812 1 Ardennes II 1 Armored Knights: Guderian Crosses the Meuse 1 Arrowstorm: Battle Games in Medieval Britain 1 Atlantic Chase: The Kriegsmarine Against the Home Fleet 1939-1942 1 Band of Brothers: Old Breed South Pacific 1 Banish the Snakes: A Game of St. Patrick in Ireland (2023) 1 Barbarossa: Army Group Center, 1941 – Second Edition 1 Battle Card: Market Garden 1 Bonaparte Overruns Piedmont 1 Border Reivers: Anglo-Scottish Border Raids, 1513-1603 1 Brothers at War: 1862 1 CDG Solo System Pack #2 1 Clash of Sovereigns: The War of the Austrian Succession, 1740-48 1 Commands & Colors: Medieval 1 Corvette Command 1 Dawn of Battle: Designer's Edition 1 Dune: War for Arrakis 1 Endurance 1 FOLLOW ME: The Infantry's Game - Platoon Attack 1 Fall Blau: Army Group South, June to December 1942 1 Fallen Land: A Post Apocalyptic Board Game – 2nd Edition (2021) 1 Fighters of the Pacific 1 Forbidden Jungle 1 Grand Havoc: Perryville 1862 1 Groo: The Game 1 Hoplomachus: Remastered 1 Iron, Blood, Snow & Mud 1 Iskra 1 John Company: Second Edition 1 La guerra de Thatcher: Malvinas 1982 (Spanish edition) 1 Lightning Strikes!: The World Wars of the 20th Century 1 Napoleon's Conquests 1 Nimitz: A Tabletop Game of Naval Battles in the Second World War (2023) 1 Norman Conquests: Men of Iron Volume V 1 ONUS! Traianus 1 Oathsworn: Into the Deepwood 1 Operation Albion: Germany versus Russia in the Baltic, 1917-1918 1 Outside the Scope of BGG | Board Game 1 People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1981-1986 1 Point Blank: V is for Victory 1 Pursuit of Glory 1 Root 1 Schadenfreude 1 Seas of Thunder: Global Naval Warfare, 1939-45 1 Second Fallujah 1 South China Sea: Modern Naval Conflict in the South Pacific 1 Spring and Autumn: Story of China 1 Star Wars: Shatterpoint 1 Terraforming Mars: The Dice Game 1 The Doomed 1 The Fall of Tobruk: Rommel's Greatest Victory 1 The Last Hundred Yards: Volume 4 – The Russian Front 1 The Seven Days Battles 1 The Third World War: Designer Signature Edition 1 The U.S. Civil War 1 This Accursed Civil War 1 Total Domination 1 Triomphe à Marengo 1 Undaunted: Stalingrad 1 Up Front 1 Vijayanagara: The Deccan Empires of Medieval India, 1290-1398 1 Voidfall 1 Warfare: Modern Tactical Combat 1 Warhammer 40,000 (Tenth Edition) 1 Zurmat: Small Scale Counterinsurgency 1

North Africa ’41 was the only one with double-digit replies, but there’s a clear batch at the top of the list before the votes start to fall off quickly

We also asked “What game did you play the most in 2023? (even if it wasn’t released this past year)”

What game did you play the most in 2023?

(even if it wasn't released this past year) count

Advanced Squad Leader 10 Combat Commander: Europe 7 Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision 1240-1242 7 The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire 6 Paths of Glory 5 Andean Abyss 4 Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001-2020 4 Root 4 A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg 3 Atlantic Chase: The Kriegsmarine Against the Home Fleet 1939-1942 3 Commands & Colors: Ancients 3 Commands & Colors: Napoleonics 3 Memoir '44 3 PanzerBlitz 3 Plantagenet: Cousins' War for England, 1459 - 1485 3 Stalingrad '42: Southern Russia, June-December, 1942 3 The Russian Campaign: Deluxe 5th Edition 3 World At War 85: Storming the Gap 3 1914: Nach Paris 2 Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #1 2 Austerlitz 1805: Rising Eagles 2 Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941 2 Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah 2 Dien Bien Phu: The Final Gamble 2 Dune: Imperium 2 Empire of the Sun 2 Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar 2 Fire in the Lake 2 Great War Commander 2 Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific 2 Musket & Pike Dual Pack 2 The Dark Valley 2 The Third World War: Designer Signature Edition 2 Undaunted: Battle of Britain 2 Undaunted: Stalingrad 2 Versailles 1919 2 World in Flames 2 1960: The Making of the President 1 2nd Fleet: Modern Naval Combat in the North Atlantic 1 5th Fleet: Modern Naval Combat in the Indian Ocean 1 A Glorious Chance: The Naval Struggle for Lake Ontario in the War of 1812 1 A Pragmatic War: The War of the Austrian Succession 1741 – 1748 1 A World at War 1 Across the Bug River: Volodymyr-Volynskyi 1941 1 Advanced Tobruk System (Critical Hit) series 1 Ambush! 1 Angola 1 Archie's War: The Battle for Guadalcanal 1 Arkham Horror: The Card Game (Revised Edition) 1 Armored Knights North Africa: Operation Crusader 1 Armored Knights: Guderian Crosses the Meuse 1 Arracourt 1 Arrowstorm: Battle Games in Medieval Britain 1 Axis & Allies: 1941 1 Band of Brothers: Old Breed South Pacific 1 Band of Brothers: Screaming Eagles 1 Barbarossa: Army Group Center, 1941 – Second Edition 1 Battalion Combat Series (MMP) series 1 Battle Over Britain 1 Battle Series of World Battles (Historical Game Company) series 1 Battle for Germany: Deluxe Edition 1 Battle for Moscow: Operation Typhoon, 1941 1 BattleTech: A Game of Armored Combat 1 Battles For the Shenandoah: A Death Valley Expansion 1 Battles of Medieval Britain: A Solitaire Wargame 1 Blitzkrieg!: World War Two in 20 Minutes 1 Blood Bowl (2016 Edition) 1 Bonaparte Overruns Piedmont 1 Brigadier General Commands 1 Brotherhood & Unity 1 Brothers at War: 1862 1 By Iron and Blood 1 COIN (GMT) series 1 Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea 1 Case Blue 1 Chain of Command 1 Chainmail 1 Churchill 1 Combat Commander: Pacific 1 Combat Mission (digital) 1 Combat! 1 Commands & Colors: Medieval 1 Corvette Command 1 De Bellis Magistrorum Militum: Wargame Rules for Ancient and Medieval Battle from 3000 BC to 1525 AD 1 Death in the Trenches: The Great War 1914-1918 (Second Edition) 1 Desert Victory: North Africa, 1940-1942 1 Dragons Down 1 Duel for Kharkov 1 Dune 1 Europa Universalis: The Price of Power 1 FOLLOW ME: The Infantry's Game - Platoon Attack 1 Fall Blau: Army Group South, June to December 1942 1 Fields of Fire 2 1 Fighters of the Pacific 1 Fighting Formations: Grossdeutschland Motorized Infantry Division 1 Final Girl 1 Firefly: The Game 1 Flashpoint: South China Sea 1 Flying Colors 1 Forbidden Island 1 Global War: World War II Worldwide 1939-1945 1 Gunslinger 1 Here I Stand: 500th Anniversary Edition 1 History of the World 1 Holland '44: Operation Market-Garden 1 Hornet Leader: Carrier Air Operations 1 Illusions of Glory: The Great War on the Eastern Front 1 Imperial Struggle 1 Israeli Independence: The First Arab-Israeli War 1 Kingmaker 1 Krieg! World War II in Europe 1 Kriegsspiel 1 Königsberg: The Soviet Attack on East Prussia, 1945 1 Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War 1 Last Blitzkrieg: Wacht am Rhein, The Battle of the Bulge 1 Liberty Roads 1 Lightning Strikes!: The World Wars of the 20th Century 1 Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam 1 Lost Victory: Manstein At Kharkov, Winter 1943 1 Manila: The Savage Streets, 1945 1 Moscow '41 1 Napoleon's Resurgence 1 Navajo Wars 1 Nemesis: Burma 1944 1 Next War (GMT) series 1 Next War: Poland 1 O'Group: Wargames Rules for Battalion Size Actions in WWII 1 ONUS! Traianus 1 Old School Tactical: Volume 1 – 2nd Edition 1 Old School Tactical: Volume 1 – Fighting on the Eastern Front 1941/42 1 On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South 1 Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan, 1941-1945 (Second Edition) 1 Pandemic Legacy: Season 0 1 Panzergruppe Guderian 1 Point Blank: V is for Victory 1 Prelude to Revolution: Russia's Descent into Anarchy 1905 - 1917 1 Quartermaster General WW2: 2nd Edition 1 RAF: The Battle of Britain 1940 1 Race For Bastogne 1 Red Flag Over Paris 1 Red Strike 1 Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North 1 Rommel 1 Salerno '43 1 Silent War + IJN (Second Edition) 1 Skies Above Britain 1 Sky Team 1 South Pacific: Breaking the Bismarck Barrier 1942-1943 1 Squad Leader 1 Star Realms 1 Stonewall Jackson's Way II: Battles of Bull Run 1 Sword of Rome: Conquest of Italy, 362-272 BC 1 Tactical GameX 1 Target for Today 1 Task Force: Carrier Battles in the Pacific 1 Terraforming Mars 1 The Doomed 1 The Hunt 1 The Lamps Are Going Out: World War I 1 The Last Hundred Yards 1 The Lord of the Rings 1 The Russian Campaign 1 The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine September 1943-April 1944 1 The U.S. Civil War 1 The War: Europe 1939-1945 1 Thirty Years War Battles: Lutter & Wittstock 1 This War Without an Enemy 1 Three Days of Gettysburg (Third Edition) 1 Thunder in the East 1 Time of Crisis: The Roman Empire in Turmoil, 235-284 AD 1 Time of Crisis: The Roman Empire in Turmoil, 235-284 AD 1 Tobruk: Tank Battles in North Africa 1942 1 Twilight Struggle 1 Ukraine '43 1 Undaunted (Osprey Games) series 1 Undaunted: Normandy 1 Undaunted: North Africa 1 Undaunted: Reinforcements 1 Up Front 1 Vast: The Mysterious Manor 1 Vietnam: 1965-1975 (2nd edition) 1 War of 1812 1 Warhammer 40,000 (Tenth Edition) 1 Washington's War 1 Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918 1 Wilderness War 1 World in Flames Collector's Edition Deluxe 1 Year of the Rat: Vietnam, 1972 1 Zurmat: Small Scale Counterinsurgency 1

First up, y’all played a lot of older stuff. Some of you were also playing things that weren’t released yet, so you were likely testing or developing them (or lying to us!) As you’d expect, this one had much more variance than the previous list because there was a wider range of games available to choose from.

Which games were you most excited to get your hooks into? We asked “What’s a game you bought in 2023 and immediately got to the table?”

What's a game you bought in 2023 and immediately got to the table?

Please put in a link to the game from BGG Count North Africa '41 11 Plantagenet: Cousins' War for England, 1459 - 1485 8 Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001-2020 7 Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, 1942-1945 6 Atlantic Chase: The Kriegsmarine Against the Home Fleet 1939-1942 5 The Russian Campaign: Deluxe 5th Edition 5 Strike: Counter Strike – 4th Armored Division vs Panzer Lehr along the Saar 4 Axis Empires: Ultimate Edition 3 Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 1942 3 Storm Over Jerusalem: The Roman Siege 3 The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire 3 1989: Dawn of Freedom 2 Ardennes II 2 Band of Brothers: Old Breed South Pacific 2 Battles in the East 1: Sandomierz Offensive and Bagration Stopped 2 Clash of Sovereigns: The War of the Austrian Succession, 1740-48 2 Empire of the Sun 2 Europa Universalis: The Price of Power 2 Final Girl 2 General Orders: World War II 2 Great War Commander 2 John Company: Second Edition 2 Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific 2 Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Bitter Harvest 2 Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan, 1941-1945 (Second Edition) 2 People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1981-1986 2 Saigon 75 2 Task Force: Carrier Battles in the Pacific 2 The Hunt 2 The Last Hundred Yards 2 The Seven Days Battles 2 Triomphe à Marengo 2 Undaunted: Battle of Britain 2 Votes for Women 2 We Are Coming, Nineveh 2 1565: Siege of Malta 1 1812!: War on the Great Lakes Frontier 1 1914: Nach Paris 1 A Crowning Glory: Austerlitz 1805 1 A Glorious Chance: The Naval Struggle for Lake Ontario in the War of 1812 1 A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg 1 Absolute War! The Russian Front 1941-45 1 Aliens: Another Glorious Day in the Corps 1 Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea 1 Arracourt 1 Arrowstorm: Battle Games in Medieval Britain 1 Austerlitz 1805: Rising Eagles 1 Band of Brothers: Screaming Eagles 1 Banish the Snakes: A Game of St. Patrick in Ireland (2023) 1 Battle Card: Series 1 1 Battle for Kursk: The Tigers Are Burning, 1943 1 BattleTech: A Game of Armored Combat 1 Battles in the East 2: Uman Pocket and Guderian's Final Blitzkrieg 1 Blind Faith 1 Blitzkrieg!: World War Two in 20 Minutes 1 Blitzkrieg: Deluxe 1 Brothers at War: 1862 1 By Iron and Blood 1 CDG Solo System Pack #2 1 Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea 1 Cascadia: Landmarks 1 Celtae 1 Combat! 1 Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles 1 Cruel Necessity (Deluxe Edition): The English Civil Wars 1640-1653 1 Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah 1 Death of an Army: Ypres 1914 1 Die Festung Hamburg 1 Dune: Imperium – Uprising 1 Endurance 1 FOLLOW ME: The Infantry's Game - Platoon Attack 1 Fall Blau: Army Group South, June to December 1942 1 Fighters of the Pacific 1 Fractal: Beyond the Void 1 Freezing Inferno 1 Global War: World War II Worldwide 1939-1945 1 Goose Green 1 Grand Havoc: Perryville, October 8, 1862 1 Halls of Hegra 1 Heart of Darkness: An Adventure Game of African Exploration 1 Heights of Courage: The Battle for the Golan Heights 1 Ici, c'est la France! The Algerian War of Independence 1954 - 1962 1 Iskra 1 Kingmaker 1 Kriegsspiel 1 La Primogenita 1 La guerra de Thatcher: Malvinas 1982 (Spanish edition) 1 Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War 1 Lanzerath Ridge 1 Legendary: A James Bond Deck Building Game – The Spy Who Loved Me (2022) 1 Less Than 60 Miles 1 Lion Rampant: Medieval Wargaming Rules Second Edition 1 Malta Besieged: 1940-1942 1 Mrs Thatcher's War: The Falklands, 1982 1 Muskets & Tomahawks: Shakos & Bayonets 1 NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot – Designer Signature Edition 1 Napoleon's Conquests 1 Napoleon's Imperium 1 Napoleon's Wheel 1 Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision 1240-1242 1 Next War: Poland 1 Nimitz: A Tabletop Game of Naval Battles in the Second World War (2023) 1 Normandy '44 1 On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South 1 Paths of Glory 1 Pax Pamir: Second Edition 1 Prelude to Revolution: Russia's Descent into Anarchy 1905 - 1917 1 Pursuit of Glory 1 Quatre Bras 1815: Last Eagles 1 Red Flag Over Paris 1 River Plate & Denmark Strait 1 Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North 1 Root 1 Santander '37 1 Santiago Campaign 1898 1 Seas of Thunder: Global Naval Warfare, 1939-45 1 Silent War + IJN (Second Edition) 1 Skies Above Britain 1 Sky Team 1 Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed 1 Stargard Solstice 1 Tarawa 1943 1 Target for Today 1 The Doomed 1 The Great Battles of Alexander: Macedonian Art of War 1 The Russian Campaign 1 The Third World War: Designer Signature Edition 1 Tinderblox 1 Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa 1 Undaunted: Reinforcements 1 Undaunted: Stalingrad 1 Valley of Tears: The Yom Kippur War, 1973 1 Velikiye Luki: Stalingrad of the North 1 Victory Roads 1 Vive L'Empereur! 1 Voidfall 1 Warhammer 40,000 (Tenth Edition) 1 Warhammer: The Horus Heresy – Legions Imperialis 1 Wavell's War 1 Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918 1 World At War 85: Storming the Gap 1 World in Flames Collector's Edition Deluxe 1 Wurzburg: Soviet-American Combat in the '70's 1 Xenos Rampant 1 Zurmat: Small Scale Counterinsurgency 1

A lot of the same ones bubbling up to the top as the new hotness, but there are some deep cuts in this list, like the late-70’s era Wurzburg. There’s also a bunch of non-wargames on this list, so some of y’all are making time to play some non-groggy games, and there’s nothing really wrong with that.

As we mentioned before, the info you’re looking at here is not trying to describe “the wargaming population” but rather “these are the people that replied to the survey”.

You can bounce around to the other articles in this series with the links below.

We’re happy to have your thoughts either below in the comments, or in the 2023 year-end research thread in our forums

2023 YEAR-END WARGAMING SURVEY

THE ORIGINAL SURVEY ~ DESCRIPTIVE STATS ~ CROSSTABS PART 1 ~ CONVENTIONEERS ~ CROSSTABS PART 2 ~ FAVE GAMES ~ OPEN RESPONSES

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, BlueSky, Facebook, TwXtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.



There once were Dragoons in their chairs,

Wargaming expertise beyond compares.

With passion they’d play,

Strategizing all day,

The Armchair champions, nobody dares.

In the hobby, they stand proud and tall,

Wargaming prowess, they enthrall.

In each tabletop fight,

They prove their might,

Armchair Dragoons, the best of them all!

Like this: Like Loading...