Armchair Dragoons PAO, 14 December 2023

Starting this year, we’re cranking up a couple of research initiatives. You’ve already seen the joint one we launched with Beyond Solitaire to ask about respondents’ favorite solo wargames. We also asked about your favorite ways to engage with wargaming content online. There’s a few larger things brewing for next year, too.

One thing we intend to do going forward is a year-end survey from the wargaming world. We want to know how your year in wargaming went – did you play more or less compared to last year? Buy more, or buy less? New opponents, or the usual suspects? Favorite game? Most played game? Make it to any conventions?

So here is the 2023 Year-End Wargaming Survey

It’s broken up into several sections, and lets you know your progress along the way. We do ask you to paste a couple of URLs over from BGG, like we did over the Summer in the solo wargaming survey, which helps keep the data consistent and cut down on variations in spelling, or exact wording, of the titles.

If you have any trouble scrolling through the survey on our page here (especially if you’re on a mobile device) you can go directly to it at this link. The survey closes on 31 December, and we’ll go through the results in January and share what we found.

Loading…

Thanks in advance for your replies!

There once were Dragoons in their chairs,

Wargaming expertise beyond compares.

With passion they’d play,

Strategizing all day,

The Armchair champions, nobody dares.

In the hobby, they stand proud and tall,

Wargaming prowess, they enthrall.

In each tabletop fight,

They prove their might,

Armchair Dragoons, the best of them all!

