Ruins of Symbaroum the Free League 5e way

I am not a Dungeon’s & Dragons Fifth Edition (D&D 5E or simply 5e) player, but I occasionally like reading even that system’s sourcebooks for inspiration. For those who are tired of all the corporate shenanigans from Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro these days there are fortunately alternative publishers who care about players and their games. April 30 say the release of two new products for the Ruins of Symbaroum 5e setting from Free League Publishing.

If you are not familiar with the Ruins of Symbaroum 5e setting here is some background courtesy Free League Publishing:

The rich and nuanced Symbaroum setting revolves around the Ambrians – a civilization that two decades ago were forced to flee their ancestral soil after a devastating war. Their new and promised land borders on the vast forest of Davokar, covering the remnants of the Empire of Symbaroum which fell into ruin hundreds of years ago. Brimming with natural resources and mythical treasures, the forest calls out to the Ambrians to be explored and plundered, but the road into its depths lays far from open. Not only are the shadows beneath the foliage fraught with danger, monsters and infectious Corruption; there are also the elves of the Iron Pact who have vowed to die to keep anyone from disturbing the ruins of old, warning that the ancient evil of Symbaroum stirs in its sleep.

The first of the releases is The Throne of Thorns Part I which is a campaign book that includes the first two chapters of the adventure chronicle The Throne of Thorns. As the press release tells us:

Perilous expeditions into the dark depths of Davokar Forest; deadly encounters with murderous cultists, hostile elves, and warriors of the Beast Clan; intense faction play and political maneuvering –you will experience all this and more when the epic quest for the legendary Throne of Thorns begins! This hardcover, full-color book presents the first two episodes of the acclaimed adventure chronicle The Throne of Thorns, adapted for play with the 5e ruleset and the Ruins of Symbaroum setting books. Expect the stakes to be high, the competitors relentless, and the darkness ever present, for the forest of Davokar is about to awaken.

The Throne of Thorns I contains:

Two full-length adventures “Wrath of the Warden” and “The Witch Hammer,” for characters of levels 7-9.

More than 20 color maps, detailing towns, forests, and ruins.

Over 50 stat blocks, covering NPCs of different types – monsters, allies or adversaries, and famous or notorious individuals.

Journey events used to make characters’ travels in the forest exciting.

More than 10 handouts for play with important information for social challenges and problem-solving.

Of note, The Throne of Thorns I requires the Ruins of Symbaroum Core Setting Books – the Player’s Guide, Gamemaster’s Guide, and Bestiary.

As is the usual with Free League Publishing, the interior artwork is incredibly beautiful.

As if an epic adventure was not enough, Free League Publishing is also releasing a new setting book, The World of Symbaroum: Lore and Settings of Ambria & Davokar:

Welcome to a world of mystery and adventure, of clashing cultures and ideals, a world constantly under threat from the darkness of the Eternal Night. This book expands on the lore and setting information presented in the Ruins of Symbaroum Gamemaster’s Guide. It delves deep into the ancient history of the game world, and aside from general descriptions of people, places, and historical events, it provides the Gamemaster with lots of plot hooks and secrets, along with no less than seven detailed adventure landscapes centered around ruins in the forest of Davokar.

Like The Throne of Thorns I, the sourcebook The World of Symaroum also requires the Ruins of Symbaroum 5e Core Setting Books – the Player’s Guide, Gamemaster’s Guide, and Bestiary. The book is, however, still packed with plenty of goodness:

A player’s section, introducing the game world’s main settlements – Thistle Hold, Yndaros and Karvosti.

An in-depth look at the main settlements’ history, memorable events, factions, conflicts, and establishments.

A Gamemaster’s section describing what hides beneath the surface, with 18 historical secrets and 34 plot hooks.

Seven adventure landscapes for characters of 5th to 10th level, complete with conflicts, events, maps, and colorful NPCs.

Both Ruins of Symbaroum 5e expansions are available for in the Free League webstore, which also gives you immediate access to the PDFs.

