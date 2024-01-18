UnboxingDay! ~ The Fall of Tobruk: Rommel’s Greatest Victory

Billy Riley, 18 January 2024 ~ #UnboxingDay

Another “sand filled” game has landed in my pile. I have no idea what to expect from this – but the reason I bought it was because it was focused. It seems most of the North Africa games require huge table space for their maps. So I was happy to see one focused on a big battle with still a big map – but one that can sit on my table



Box Art – Panzer IV? Any experts out there?

Dice – Two 10 sided die

The Rule Book

I didn’t take a picture of the front, but it’s identical to the box art. It’s nice, thick “satin” paper. There’s a total of 31 pages with circe 20 pages of rules and some appendices and info. There’s also a decent looking index at the back.

Clarifications

The game comes with a sheet of errata and clarifications

Player Aid Cards

There are 19 player aid cards in total. Most are single sided and there’s a couple where two are provided.

Axis and Allied Off Map Air Sectors

Sequence of Play (x2)

Air Display Screen – for 2 player mode

Axis and Allied Asset Tracking

Setup Sheets for the Allies and Axis

Air Tables

Various Combat and Information Tables

Scenario Setup Sheets

Counters

There are 5 counter sheets. I haven’t taken photos of the backs because the counters were falling out very easily (a good point). They are 5/8” and decent card stock.

Maps

There are two maps which combined require a table footprint of 40” x 32”. It’s very thick card. I imagine you made need to lay these out either with plexi and perhaps books/boxes to get it to lay flat. I haven’t taken a picture of the whole map due to the size and the fact they simply wouldn’t lay flat to allow any sort of decent image.

